Shocking! Hotel staff beat up guests with rods, sticks at wedding in Ghaziabad

The family demanded the DJ night to continue at around 2 am

Congress leader from Ghaziabad Dolly Sharma shared the videos on Twitter

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav condemned the Yogi government for worsening law and order situation

In a shocking incident, staff and guest members clashed at a Ghaziabad hotel with each other on Sunday. The hotel staff and bouncers carried sticks, belts, and rods as they ran after guests to beat them, as seen in a viral video on Twitter. Women and children can be seen screaming in fear and some people can be seen laying on the ground to protect themselves.

Congress leader from Ghaziabad Dolly Sharma shared the videos on Twitter and stated that the family members requested the DJ to play only two more songs. Sharma also stated some people from the family were seriously injured. The family belonged to the Govindpuram area in Ghaziabad and had booked the hotel for a mehendi function.

She wrote in Hindi, “Talked to this family of Ghaziabad, people are seriously injured, the family members demanded to play only two more songs. Will meet as soon as I reach back from the conference. What the staff did is telling that there is no fear of the police here today.”

#Ghaziabad के इस परिवार से बात हुई , लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं,परिवार के लोगों ने सिर्फ़ 2 गाने और चलाने की माँग थी।अधिवेशन से वापस पहुँचते ही मिलूँगी।महिलाओं के ऊपर भी डंडे बरसाये गये ,खुले तौर पर होटल के स्टाफ ने जो किया,वो बता रहा है,कि आज यहाँ पुलिस का कोई डर नहीं बचा । pic.twitter.com/21FP1NZDtz — Dolly Sharma (@dollysharmaINC) February 26, 2023

This video was also shared by Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Yadav condemned the Yogi government for worsening law and order situation and wrote in Hindi, “The BJP has performed the last rites of law and order in UP.”

Soon after the incident gained traction online, the local police arrested nine people and registered a case against 15-20 people. Ghaziabad Rural DCP Ravi Kumar told India Today that the family demanded the DJ night to continue at around 2 am. The hotel staff members objected to this and an argument broke out thereafter.

DCP Kumar said, “During the argument, a brawl broke out, and a case was registered against 15-20 people. Nine people involved in the incident have been arrested.”

