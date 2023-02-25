This country is paying travellers Rs 13,600 to Rs 54,500 to visit, check it out now!

The Taiwan government has announced a new program to boost tourism in the country, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will provide financial incentives to both individual tourists and tour groups, with the aim of encouraging domestic travel and supporting the struggling tourism industry.

Under the program, the Taiwan government will give handouts of NT$5,000 (Rs 13,600) to 5,00,000 individual tourists, according to a CNN report. The handouts can be used to pay for accommodation, transportation, and other travel-related expenses within the country.

In addition to the handouts for individual tourists, the Taiwan government will also provide allowances of up to NT$20,000 (Rs 54,500) to 90,000 tour groups. The allowances will be given via digital mode to the tourists and they can use the allowances to cover the costs of transportation, accommodation, and other expenses related to the travel.

The Taiwan government is expected to boost domestic tourism and support the tourism industry. The program is also aimed at stimulating the economy and creating jobs in the tourism sector, which has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan's Premier Chen Chien-jen said this week that the country is focused on rapidly increasing the tourist figures and is estimating about 10 million visitors by 2025.

Tourism is a major industry in Taiwan, contributing to the country's economy and providing employment opportunities. However, the pandemic has caused a significant decline in tourism, with many businesses and workers in the industry struggling to make ends meet. The new program is expected to provide much-needed support to the industry and help it recover from the impact of the pandemic.

