Sushmita Sen breaks silence on marriage rumours with Lalit Modi: What she says

Indian actor and Miss Universe pageant winner Sushmita Sen took to social media to clarify rumours of marrying her boyfriend, former IPL chairman Lalit Kumar Modi. Terming it as "NYOB" which loosely means "none of your business" she posted a photo with her daughter on Instagram. In the post, she stated that she is neither married nor engaged, just unconditionally surrounded by love.

The actor posted a picture with her daughters Renee Sena and Alisah Sen on Instagram today. "I am in a happy place!!!😁🤗❤️💃🏻💋NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!!🌈. Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!😊❤️👍," the caption read.

Towards the end of the post, Sushmita Sen even thanked all those sharing in her happiness. And for those who don't share in her happiness its 'NOYB Anyway!'. "Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!!😉😄👍," the post added.

Internet was flooded with mixed reactions yesterday when Modi tweeted a series of pictures on Twitter, calling Sushmita Sen as his better half. "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓," Modi had tweeted.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

The Miss Universe pageant was last seen on the second season of the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, in which she plays the role of a doting wife and mother who takes over the reins of her husband’s drug empire when he is killed.

Lalit Modi has been in London since 2010, when he left India amid investigations into tax evasion and money-laundering case. Indian Premier League was inaugurated with 8 franchises by its former chairman and commissioner Lalit Modi in 2008.