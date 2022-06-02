This 24-year-old plans to marry herself in India's first-ever 'sologamy'

On June 11, India will witness a wedding like no other as 24-year-old Kshama Bindu plans to marry herself on that day. Yes! Marry herself.

Bindu, who is from Vadodara, Gujarat will tie the knot with herself in a wedding ceremony that will feature 'pheras' as well as wedding vows. However, the ceremony will a lacking a groom and a 'baraat'. There is also a Goa honeymoon planned after the ceremony.

Bindu's will be India's first-ever first solo wedding also known as sologamy. "I looked up to see if there has been any such marriage in India, but couldn't find any. Maybe I am the first one to do so," said Bindu according to a The Times of India report.

"I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride. So, I decided to marry myself," added Bindu.

"Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself. It's also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence, this wedding," noted Kshama, who works for a private firm.

Bindu's decision to marry herself is aimed at drawing attention to the fact that "women matter", according to the TOI report. She said: "Some might perceive self-marriage as irrelevant. But what I am actually trying to portray is that women matter," she said.

Commenting on her family's reaction to her decision, Bindu said that her folks have blessed her and have given her the go-ahead for the wedding. Bindu has prepared five vows for her wedding which will be held at a temple in Gotri.

Post the wedding, Kshama Bindu plans to take herself on a two-week honeymoon in Goa.