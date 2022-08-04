This video of a 7-year-old Zomato delivery partner holding a box of chocolates will melt your heart

The video of a 7-year-old boy from Delhi delivering food as a Zomato delivery partner has gone viral on social media. The boy is known to have taken up his father's job after he met with an unfortunate accident.

A Twitter user named Rahul Mittal ordered food on Zomato and was surprised to see the young boy delivering his order. He can be heard asking the boy why he was doing this work. The boy also revealed that he attends school in the morning and carries out deliveries till 11 pm every day.

The 30-second video shows the boy holding a box of chocolates in one hand and explaining that he uses a bicycle to deliver food to homes.

"This 7-year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6, he works as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomato, (Sic)" the tweet read.

Some users pointed out that it's a violation of labour law. One Twitter user wrote, "Keeping emotions aside. This is illegal..#zomato violation of rules ..he can't drive a two-wheeler and also can't be employed."

"To All those who advocating law here and raising an issue about child labour and policy According to the boy #Zomato have freeze the father id and now he is not doing any labour work and zomato helped them financially too , his father id will unfreeze as soon as he able to work2," another user added.