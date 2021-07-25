Tokyo Olympics: Dominos offers lifetime free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after historic silver medal

Dominos India has offered free pizzas for life to Mirabai Chanu who created history on Saturday by winning silver medal for India on the first day of Tokyo Olympics.

The 26-year-old won silver medal in the 49-kg category, becoming the first Indian weightlifter to do so. She described winning the medal for the country as "a dream come true."

In an interview after her match, Chanu, when asked about what she would like to eat, said she would eat pizza as she had not eaten it for a long-time because of her training and fitness requirements. This led to users on Twitter asking Domino's India to offer her free pizza for life.

Responding to once such tweet, Dominos India wrote, "We agree 1000% with you. We never want @mirabai_chanu to wait to eat Slice of pizza again so we're treating her to FREE Domino's pizza for life! #PizzasForLife."

To another Twitter user who said he would like to pay the bill for pizza for Chanu, the company said, "Aapne kaha, aur humne sunn liya."

We never want @mirabai_chanu to wait to eat 🍕 again so we’re treating her to FREE Domino’s pizza for life! #PizzasForLife — dominos_india (@dominos_india) July 24, 2021

Meanwhile, responding to a user who asked Dominos India for free pizzas for Chanu, Pratik Pota, CEO of Jubilant Foodworks, which operates Domino's Pizza in India, wrote, "Done ! That's the least we can do for someone who has brought so much honour for the country! #MirabaiChanu."

Pota later also posted pictures of Dominos India team in Imphal in Manipur which went to Chanu's home to congratulate her family members on the weightlifter's achievement and to gift them pizzas.

Even as we prepare to give #MirabaiChanu a hero’s welcome and let her eat pizzas to her heart’s content, our Imphal team went to her house to congratulate her family with what else but Domino’s Pizza @dominos_india. Congratulations @mirabai_chanu you have done India proud! pic.twitter.com/IsGry24pFZ — Pratik Pota (@pratikpota) July 24, 2021

While her training and fitness regime might not allow her to eat pizzas for lifetime, the hard-earned medal has surely given Chanu the right to enjoy as many pizzas as she wants, at least for the next few weeks.