Upstox users report technical glitches while accessing portal; Zerodha Kite issue resolved

Users of online investment portal Upstox have reported technical glitches while accessing the platform for trading purposes. Upstox confirmed the development in a tweet. The tweet read, “Our CDN partner, Cloudflare is currently experiencing issues in India, due to which some of our services may be temporarily inaccessible. We are working towards resolving this at the earliest and will notify you once resolved. Thank you for your patience.”

It further said, “Update: We are seeing an improvement in connectivity but Cloudflare is not fully up yet.”

The online investment portal said in a reply to its own tweet that the connectivity issue has been sorted now.

While some users took to Twitter to vent their frustration, others shared absolutely rib-tickling memes about the same. One of the users wrote, “Stock brokers realised that market is not coming down, so they themselves went down. Some websites that are operating on Cloudflare are down. Global outage?”

Another user wrote, “Upstox down? Not able to open app and website as well. What is my option does which I bought in the morning? Will Upstox bear the loss?”

CloudFlare, on the other hand, said they are aware of the service issues and working to resolve it at the earliest. CloudFlare tweeted, “The CloudFlare team is aware of the current service issues and is working to resolve as quickly as possible. Updates can be followed here. The issue has been identified and a fic is being implemented.”

Zerodha informed users that the CloudFlare issue has been resolved and its Kite trading platform is functional now. Zerodha tweeted, “CloudFlare network is back to normal and all sites are functional now.”

Meanwhile, users have also reported issues with the US-based behemoth Amazon’s cloud computing subsidiary Amazon Web Services (AWS). These issues include problems in accessing AWS console (47 per cent), issues related to server connection (33 per cent) and problems related to accessing website (20 per cent), according to downdetector.in.