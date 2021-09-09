Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Check out wishes, quotes, messages, wallpapers, photos, images, WhatsApp, Facebook status

The holy festival of Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated in th country tomorrow i.e September 10. The festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri. Lord Ganesha is the elephant-headed God who is believed to be the symbol of good fortune, intelligence and wisdom.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with the installation of Ganesh idols, in temples and homes. The festival is celebrated with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer their prayers.

After 10 days of festivities, devotees finally bid adieu to Lord Ganesha by immersing the idol in water bodies.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are expected to remain low-key this year. Here are some wishes, quotes, messages, wallpapers, photos, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status that you can share with your family, friends, and loved ones on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes

On the happy occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish that good fortune may always be on your side

Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi the festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the message of honesty and love through this world on this day when Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil.

May Lord Ganesh shower you with success in all your Endeavors. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

May the blessings of Shree Ganesha be with you and your family forever!

Hope this year is super joyous and prosperous. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Quotes

"As rains bless the Earth, likewise, may Lord Ganesha bless you with never-ending happiness. Keep smiling and chanting Ganapati Bappa Morya! Happy Vinayak Chaturthi 2021"

"May Lord Ganesha bless you and your family with peace and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone!"

"May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha bring you eternal bliss and peace, protect you from evil and wrongdoings, and fulfill all your wishes and desires. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

"May the Lord of wealth & success, shower his blessings on you and your family, on Ganesh Chaturthi and always"

"Let this Ganesh Chaturthi be the beginning of everything that is prosperous and inspiring"

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Messages

Wish you a very happy and prosperous Ganesh Chaturthi. May you find all the delights of life and may all your dreams come true. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi

May Lord Ganesh shower you with success in all your endeavors. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

In heaven, Lord Ganesh will establish the predominance of gods, on earth that of people, in the nether world that of serpents and anti-gods.

May Lord Ganesha remove all your hurdles, worries, griefs and negativity. May your life be filled with love, prosperity, success and happiness. Greetings of Happy Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

Om Gan Ganapatay Namo Namah! Shri Siddhivinayak Namo Namah! Asta Vinayak Namo Namah! Ganapati Bappa Moraiya!

May Lord Ganapati always give you many reasons to be happy. Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Spread the message of honesty and love on Ganesh Chaturthi. Lord Ganesh descended on this earth to kill evil. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

This Ganesh Chaturthi, let's embrace love and share it with everyone. Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Life as long as his trunk, Trouble as small as his mouse, Moments as sweet as modaks. Sending you happiness on Ganesh Chaturthi!

May God give you a rainbow for every storm, a smile for every tear. A promise for every care and an answer to every prayer. Wishing you a happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganapati Bappa Morya! May Lord Ganesha bless you with all happiness and success. Congratulations to Ganesh Chaturthi!

