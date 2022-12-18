Video of SpiceJet pilot's poetic announcement leaves internet in splits

A video of a SpiceJet pilot's poetic announcement has caught the attention of netizens and is being widely shared on social media platforms. The video shows passengers on a Delhi to Srinagar SpiceJet flight witness a hilarious poetic announcement by the captain.

One of the travellers onboard the flight has shared the video and the tweet has already garnered over 1,23,000 views.

"In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing", the user wrote on Twitter.

The 1:09 minute video has gained close to 5,000 likes and left the internet in splits.

"What a delight to ears," one of the users wrote. "Should have ended with 'Mai apka Kaptaan'," said another user.

"Great he is just making it easier for first time flyers and senior citizens," a comment read. "True proof that innovation is always welcome," said another one.

Meanwhile, even SpiceJet airlines reacted to the post and wrote, "Glad you liked it, Eepsita. Please DM us your PNR so we may share your words with our Captain. Stay #RedHotSpicy".

