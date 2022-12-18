Bengaluru family with pet denied entry in Air India; video goes viral

A video of Bengaluru-based family has gone viral on social media after they accused Air India of not allowing their pet dog despite having a boarding pass.

The man identified as Sachin Shenoy said that the family was supposed board Air India (AI 503) flight to Delhi and then Amritsar with his family.

"We had booked the tickets about three months back. We have been in constant touch with the Air India authorities on the process for travel with our pet," he said. The man further claimed that the family got all the relevant checks and certificates completed and the dog was issued a boarding pass as well.

He further said, "We waited for four hours. She peacefully and calmly waited without creating any issues."

"The pilot, Captain Chopra, denied entry to us or that is what was told to us," he said, adding that the family was told to leave the pet and go. "You can fly if your pet is not flying. We will not allow you to take the pet and board," the man was heard saying in the video.

The man claimed that he suffered huge losses because on account of stay and travel, which were already paid for by the family in Amritsar, Dalhousie, and Dharamshala. "Is this what travel in India is all about," he questioned.

After the video was shared by several netizens with many labelling the airlines as 'anti-pet', Air India issued a response and said, "Sir, we love our furry friends as much as you do. Our Bengaluru Airport team had extended all support to ensure your Fluffy could fly with us on board."

The airline further said that "the commander of the flight was not fully satisfied with the cage and muzzle of the pet" and hence they were not allowed to board.

Responding to this, Shenoy said, "This is false information, if this was the case your team would not have given her a boarding pass. We went through all the verification of the qualification of Fluffy's travel eligibility and fitness four hours before the flight. Please stop pedalling white lies."

"Our laid-down policy for the carriage of pets on domestic flights clearly mentions that "pet carriage is subject to the approval of the commander of the flight," the Tata owned airline mentioned in another tweet.

