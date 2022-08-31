WATCH: Passenger headed to Dubai with Rs 41 lakh hidden in lehenga buttons caught in Delhi airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency worth almost Rs 41 lakh hidden within lehenga buttons at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. The passenger was later handed over to the customs department.

The CISF confirmed the development in a tweet and wrote, “Vigilant CISF personnel apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency (worth approximately Rs 41 lakh) concealed in ‘Lehenga Buttons’ kept inside his bag at IGI Airport, New Delhi. The passenger was handed over to customs.”

Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency (worth approx. Rs 41lakh) concealed in “Lehenga Buttons” kept inside his bag @ IGI Airport, New Delhi. The Passenger was handed over to customs.#PROTECTIONandSECURITY #Alertness@HMOIndia@MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/QHul4Q1IXr — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 30, 2022

Security personnel at Terminal-3 of the airport intercepted the man during security checks at around 4 am. The passenger was supposed to take a SpiceJet flight to Dubai, an official told news agency PTI.

Security personnel saw images of the buttons in the passenger’s bags on the X-ray scanner monitor and decided to probe further. Cache of 1,85,500 Saudi Riyals worth Rs 41 lakh kept in square shape inside the lehenga was recovered from the man.

After this, the passenger was offloaded from the flight and handed over to customs officials for further investigation.

This, however, is not the only case where cash has been found hidden weirdly just to escape airport authorities. In another incident earlier this month, a man was caught at Terminal-3 of the IGI airport carrying US dollars worth Rs 15 lakh by concealing them inside papad packets. The man was supposed to fly to Bangkok but was handed over to the customs authorities by the CISF soon after this discovery.

(With agency inputs)

