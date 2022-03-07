Women's Day 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Images to share

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day. On that day, the social, political, economic, and cultural achievements of women are celebrated globally. International Women's Day is a celebration of a century of this struggle for economic, social, cultural land political equality.

International Women's Day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. On this day, significant activity is witnessed worldwide as groups come together to celebrate women's achievements or rally for women's equality.

On International Women's Day, institutions like schools and colleges celebrate women by organising public speaking events, debates, quiz competitions, lectures, rallies, exhibitions, seminars, and workshops on concepts and themes related to women.

This year, the campaign theme for International Women's Day 2022 has been selected as #BreakTheBias. "Whether deliberate or unconscious, bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead. Knowing that bias exists isn't enough, action is needed to level the playing field." writes IWD Community, an online community aimed at raising awareness about gender disparity about this year's theme.

The colours of International Women's Day are Purple, green and white. Purple signifies justice and dignity. Green symbolizes hope. White represents purity, albeit a controversial concept..

Last year's theme International Women's Day was"ChooseToChallenge". It was aimed at challenging people around you to take action against gender imparity. The theme indicated "a challenging world is an alert world."

The roots of International Women's Day lie in the labour movement of the 18th century. German Marxist philosopher Clara Zetkin organized the first-ever Women's Day celebration in 1911.

Here are some quotes, wishes, messages, images and WhatsApp status to share with your female colleagues, friends, and family members to mark International Women's Day 2022.

Women's Day 2022 Quotes

"The path from dreams to success does exist."- Kalpana Chawla

"Give me good mothers and I will give you a good nation."- Napoleon BonaparteHere

"Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it."- Helen Keller

"Freedom cannot be achieved unless the women have been emancipated from all forms of oppression."- Nelson Mandela

"Above all, be the heroine of your life. Not the victim."- Nora Ephron

Women's Day 2022 Wishes

Every man needs a woman when his life is a mess, because just like the game of chess- the queen protects the king. Happy Women's Day

When you are not by my side my life seems so empty. May we never part. Happy Women's Day!

Equal rights are not special rights. Happy International Women's Day

Girls with dreams become women with vision. Happy Women's Day

We owe our existence to women because it is our mother who brings us into this world. Happy Women's Day mother, may you always be happy.

Women's Day 2022 Messages

A woman can be powerful without being aggressive. Isn't it amazing? May the marvellous feminine energy cover our world with its warmth and greatness. Happy Women's day to all of us!

Women are the world's greatest inspiration. Let's praise our muses and never forget how amazing and wonderful they are. Respect and cherish them every single day. Happy Women's day!

Do not live someone else's life and someone else's idea of what womanhood is. Womanhood is you. Happy Women's Day.

A woman is so much more than just a human being. She has Gods power to create a life, to cope with so much pain and somehow always end up being the strongest one in every room. Happy Women's Day to all Goddesses out there!

We all know that this world would mean nothing without a woman or a girl. Women are stronger than anyone can imagine. Let's celebrate their endless power today. Happy Women's day.

Women's Day 2022 WhatsApp status

Feminism isn't about making women strong. Women are already strong. It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength

If you can dance and be free and be embarrassed, you can rule the world

I believe in being strong when everything seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. I believe that tomorrow is another day, and I believe in miracles

Ignore the glass ceiling and do your work. If you're focusing on the glass ceiling, focusing on what you don't have, focusing on the limitations, then you will be limited

Women must try to do things as men have tried. When they fail, their failure must be but a challenge to others

Women's Day 2022 Images