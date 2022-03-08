Women's Day: Modi salutes 'Nari Shakti', says govt to keep focusing on empowerment 

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that his government will continue to focus on women empowerment through various schemes with an emphasis on dignity and opportunity.



Taking to twitter, PM Modi posted, “On Women’s Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity.”

He added that the government has focused on areas like financial inclusion, quality healthcare, social security, education and entrepreneurship and made efforts to place “Nari Shakti at the forefront of India’s development journey.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings on this occasion. Gandhi tweeted, “Women are capable of transforming a society by their wisdom, dedication and strength. They must get their long pending due. Women’s Day greetings to all.”

The roots of International Women’s Day lie in the labour movement of the 18th century when German Marxist philosopher Clara Zetkin organised the first-ever Women’s Day event in 1911. But why do we celebrate Women’s Day?



Women’s Day marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity and groups worldwide come together to celebrate women’s achievements and celebrate equality. It also celebrates a century of women’s struggle for economic, social, cultural and political equality.