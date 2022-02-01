YouTuber Hindustani Bhau arrested for instigating students 

Social media influencer and YouTuber Vikas Fhatak, who is also known as Hindustani Bhau, has been arrested by Mumbai’s Dharavi police for allegedly instigating students to assemble near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. The social media influencer, who was last seen in the contentious reality show Bigg Boss, asked the students to demand the cancellation of offline exams for classes 10 and 12 on Monday.



“Social media influencer Vikas Phatak, also known as ‘Hindustani Bhau’, has been arrested by the Dharavi Police in connection with the students’ protest in Dharavi yesterday over their demand for online exams for classes 10th and 12th in view of COVID-19. FIR has been registered against Fhatak and others,” news agency ANI reported.



Dharavi Police has also booked Iqrar Khan Vakhar Khan in the matter. The FIR against the accused has been registered under multiple sections of the IPC—Disaster Management Act, Mahashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, Maharashtra Police Act and rioting.



For the unversed, students protested at the Ashok Mill Naka on Monday. These students protested against offline board exams for classes 10 and 12 as they had studied online due to the coronavirus crisis and subsequent restrictions. Police responded with baton charge in order to stop the students from moving towards Gaikwad’s residence.



Police also claimed that Hindustani Bhau and others were responsible for this congregation of students. Preliminary investigation showed that the YouTuber had appealed students to participate in the protests through social media. An official also claimed that Hindustani Bhau visited the Dharavi police station requesting the police to not stop the students from reaching the minister’s residence.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone V Pranay Ashok said in response to a query, “Action will be taken as per the law against anyone responsible for instigating students.”

