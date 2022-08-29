Zerodha goes down yet again, users take to Twitter to vent frustration, share hilarious memes

Online broking app Zerodha is down due to technical glitches. According to downdetector.com, a website that tracks technical glitches, 82 per cent users reported issues pertaining to trading via Zerodha, 12 per cent reported issues related to the mobile brokerage whereas 8 per cent were unable to manage their portfolios using the app.

Users took to Twitter to vent their frustration and share hilarious memes. While some users accused the online brokerage of deliberately tampering with its system on a volatile trading day, others reminisced the Rajkumar Hirani-directorial 3 Idiots and Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer comic caper Hera Pheri.

A user wrote, “Zerodha has done it again. Very cleverly hangs its server so that retailers can’t take advantage of gap down opening. It will start working once market is settled. Very clever Zerodha.”

Another user wrote, “One of the worst trading app I have ever seen, there is always glitch in your system whenever market is trading. People loosing their money whenever market is trading. People [are] loosing money due to your glitches, for what you are charging brokerages.”

Here’s how the Internet reacted

The development comes days after Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath said in a tweet the online brokerage had 1 crore customers. Kamath tweeted, “We, Zerodha, just got to 1 crore customers. Looking back, the biggest tipping point was AADHAR for online account opening. Cant thank the government and SEBI and exchanges and depositioneries enough for making this happen.”

Meanwhile, Sensex fell 835 points to 57,998 and Nifty dropped 250 points to 17,308 ahead of Reliance Industries 45th annual general meeting (AGM) today. Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak said in a tweet that the tough stance of US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reminds us of Paul Volcker who broke the back of US inflation in 70s-80s.

This, however, is not the first time that Zerodha has went down on a day when markets are volatile. On August 11, users reported issues related to trading, mobile brokerage and accessing the Zerodha website.

