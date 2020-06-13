Watch: Gym equipment moves on its own; netizens confused

A strange video went viral on the internet last night. This video, shared by a user named Gautam Trivedi, featured a shoulder press machine moving vigorously, without anyone actually using it. See it to believe it. The gym equipment is moving in full strength:

After much guesswork around where the video came from, Jhansi Police took to Twitter to confirm that it was from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. The Jhansi Police's official Twitter page talked about the incident and also used the hashtag FakeNewsAlert.

After this tweet, it was clear that the equipment had an excessive amount of grease. Due to this, once the equipment is shaken, it keeps moving for a few seconds. Thus, any news about the paranormal activity was refuted. Keeping the official confirmation aside, netizens had a great laugh with this video. Here are some hilarious reactions from below the post where the video was shared

A user named Azis said, "Mr and Mrs India both are there."

A user named Raj posted, "Due to corona, even ghost are trying to build immunity."

Mukesh walia called this incident as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar clarion call.

