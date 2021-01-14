Greta Thunberg features on Sweden's postage stamp; joins Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Greta Garbo

Teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been featured on a new Swedish postage stamp in recognition of her work to preserve Sweden's unique nature for the future generations.

Thunberg, who has turned 18 on January 3, will join a hall of fame of Swedish personalities like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Greta Garbo, and others.

Thunberg has been pictured on her yellow raincoat standing on a rocky coastal looking out at a flock of birds, designed by illustrator Henning Trollback titled "Valuable Nature".

The stamps will go on sale from PostNord on Thursday costing 12 kronor ($1.40) each and will feature some of the 16 environmental quality goals drawn up by the Swedish government lately.

Other stamps in the collection will depict Swedish high mountains and their flora, a forest, an agricultural landscape and a uniquely biodiverse bog. This year's European stamps include a picture of the endangered green spotted toad.

"We hope that, as a big company, we can shine a light on the very important climate question, with the help of a little stamp," said Kristina Olofsdotter, head of PostNord's stamp division.

Thunberg rose to global fame in 2018 after she began skipping school to protest outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm, demanding that her government take action on climate change.

In 2019, Thunberg took a year out from school to cross the globe by car, train and boat - but not plane - to demand action on climate change, a trip that involved a brush with US President Donald Trump and a speech at the United Nations climate summit.

(With agencies input)