All that litters is gold! Door of Russian plane opens strewing runway with precious metals

BusinessToday.In | New Delhi
The cargo weighed 9.3 tonnes and is reportedly worth USD 368 million.

 
 

Coca Cola to launch its first ever alcoholic drink in Japan; India unlikely to get it

Created similar to a Japanese drink called 'Chu-Hi', the Coca Cola drink would contain 3-8% alcohol content.
Mumbai most lucrative city for expats, with average annual income of $217,165: report

Meet the real creator of Old Monk

The passing of Brigadier Kapil Mohan, chairman, Mohan Meakin Limited, did bring an era to an end, but the obituaries made one critical error.
Astronauts make pizzas in space, with some help from zero-gravity

One simply can't live without pizza.
This Swiss village is offering Rs 16 lakh to single people, Rs 46 lakh to families of four to relocate there

However, if the person or family are unable to make it to the deadline of ten years, they will have to refund the money.
Leonardo Da Vinci painting sells for $450 million, breaks all auction records

The auction house says that Salvator Mundi is one of fewer than 20 Da Vinci paintings in existence currently.
This firm is giving six extra paid leaves to non-smoking employees

The move has proven to be very popular amongst the employees.
Sri Lanka declares emergency for 10 days after Buddhist-Muslim clash

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple slump: All's not well with cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency market has been in the red for a few days now, following news reports of regulatory crackdown in South Korea and China.
Starbucks opened its largest store in Shanghai and it's 30,000 sq ft

According to reports, a Starbucks opens in China every 15 hours.
 
Indian-origin New York equity executive killed in shark attack while scuba diving

Bhandari, a Wall Street private equity manager, was hauled out of the water after sustaining severe bites to her legs, Costa Rica's Environment Ministry said.
Japan railway apologises for causing severe inconvenience after train leaves 20 seconds early

The crew of the train has been spoken to and asked to strictly follow instructions to prevent such incidents in the future.
Priyanka Chopra is one of the 100 most powerful women in the world: Forbes

In yet another list of most powerful women in media and entertainment, PeeCee was ranked 15th by Forbes.
Now you can take a cruise to and from Mumbai and Bangkok, Athens instead of flying

Two international cruises from Mumbai to Bangkok and Athens to Mumbai are coming up soon.
 
