The cargo weighed 9.3 tonnes and is reportedly worth USD 368 million.
Created similar to a Japanese drink called 'Chu-Hi', the Coca Cola drink would contain 3-8% alcohol content.
The passing of Brigadier Kapil Mohan, chairman, Mohan Meakin Limited, did bring an era to an end, but the obituaries made one critical error.
One simply can't live without pizza.
This Swiss village is offering Rs 16 lakh to single people, Rs 46 lakh to families of four to relocate there
However, if the person or family are unable to make it to the deadline of ten years, they will have to refund the money.
The auction house says that Salvator Mundi is one of fewer than 20 Da Vinci paintings in existence currently.
The move has proven to be very popular amongst the employees.
The cryptocurrency market has been in the red for a few days now, following news reports of regulatory crackdown in South Korea and China.
According to reports, a Starbucks opens in China every 15 hours.
Bhandari, a Wall Street private equity manager, was hauled out of the water after sustaining severe bites to her legs, Costa Rica's Environment Ministry said.
The crew of the train has been spoken to and asked to strictly follow instructions to prevent such incidents in the future.
In yet another list of most powerful women in media and entertainment, PeeCee was ranked 15th by Forbes.
Two international cruises from Mumbai to Bangkok and Athens to Mumbai are coming up soon.
