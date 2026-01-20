$6.58 billion! Disney emerges as largest studio with the biggest box office collection in 2025

Disney has finished 2025 as the world’s top-grossing movie studio, updating its year-end global box office total to $6.58 billion. The haul includes $2.49 billion from domestic theatres and $4.08 billion internationally, marking the biggest box office year for Disney and any studio since 2019, according to The Deadline.

Advertisement

The updated tally breaks down to $2.49 billion in domestic ticket sales and $4.08 billion from international markets through Wednesday. It marks the biggest box office year for Disney, or any studio, since 2019, and extends Disney’s run as the No. 1 global studio for nine of the past 10 years.

Roughly 700 million people worldwide watched a Disney film in cinemas in 2025. The slate delivered three billion-dollar titles: Zootopia 2, now the highest-grossing release ever from Walt Disney Animation Studios; Lilo & Stitch; and Avatar: Fire and Ash, which crossed the $1 billion mark this week.

“This has been a fantastic year for our Studio as we’ll ultimately have three billion-dollar hits from three different studios, plus a number of other strong performers throughout the year,” said Alan Bergman, Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment. “It showcases the strength of storytelling across our creative teams and the great work of our marketing and distribution teams, along with everyone who helps make these successes possible. I’m thankful to our Studio team, and the amazing talent we’re fortunate to work with – as well as audiences all around the world.”

Advertisement

Disney’s climb past $6 billion makes it the first, and only, studio to reach that milestone in 2025. The next-closest major studio, Warner Bros., stands at about $4.3 billion. This is also Disney’s fifth time crossing $6 billion globally, following similar runs in 2016, 2017, 2018, and its record-setting 2019 year.

The performance was driven by 16 wide releases. Alongside the two $1 billion-plus leaders, Zootopia 2 at $1.3 billion to date and Lilo & Stitch at $1.038 billion, three Marvel Studios titles combined for more than $1.3 billion worldwide: The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts* and Captain America: Brave New World.

There were also notable franchise and mid-tier successes. Predator: Badlands became the highest-grossing entry in the 38-year-old sci-fi franchise with nearly $184 million, while Freakier Friday finished with $153.1 million. Other contributors included Tron Ares at $142.2 million and Pixar’s Elio at $154.2 million.