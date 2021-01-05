Disgruntled employee wrecks 50 vans at Mercedes-Benz factory

An employee at the Mercedes-Benz's Spain factory wrecked 50 vans parked in a private parking lot. The 38-year old, who has been fired from his job after this incident, stole a caterpillar backhoe used for roadworks similar to JCB and drove 21 km to the factory located in Spain's Basque region.

Upon reaching the factory, he went into a complete rampage mode and drove the front-end loader of the roadworks vehicle into 50 brand new Mercedes Class V vans which recently came out of assembly line. There were no injuries since this incident took place when not many people were present on the site, besides security employees and maintenance workers, according to a report in Spanish auto news outlet Periodismo Del Motor.

"Police arrived at the scene of the damage to find the man at the wheel of the (caterpillar) smashing into the parked vehicles. He was held on suspicion of causing criminal damage," according to the police report in the matter.Eventually, the security personnel fired a warning shot in the air and managed to overpower the accused before handing him to officials.

Officials are investigating the attack as of now. Cops have said that the accused worked at the site between 2016 and 2017. As per estimates, the damages due to this incident amount to $2.4 million. Deliveries of Mercedes V-Class, Vito, e-Vito and EQV cars shall be delayed since the company will have to rebuild these vans from scratch.

