Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow joins Shark Tank US as guest judge, recalls her company's journey

Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow will appear on ABC’s Shark Tank US as a guest judge. The Oscar winning actor will look to fund entrepreneurs. Being a successful businesswoman Gwyneth owns the venture Goop, which is valued at $390 million.

Shark Tank US shared a video wherein Paltrow recalls how she set the business up at the peak of her career when, back in 1998, Shakespeare in Love released and catapulted her to a stardom. Gwyneth, 50, won the Best Actor (Female) Academy Award that year for her performance for the same movie.

We're in awe of the business that @GwynethPaltrow has built! Find out if she makes any #SharkTank deals, Friday at 8/7c on ABC! Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/2XFPSTnjsJ — Shark Tank (@ABCSharkTank) January 4, 2023

She also talked about the time when she realized how difficult it was to find a good café or well practitioners. Gwyneth was filming a movie in Paris around that time.

“And that’s really where the very, very kernel of the idea of Goop was born,” she said. The famous actor recalled that it was in 2008, when she was living in London, that she sent out the first newsletter for Goop.

In words of the actor, Goop is a multi-vertical lifestyle brand.

“We have clean beauty, wellness, home, fashion, food delivery. We have five retail stores, we have a podcast that has over 30 million downloads, we have over 200 employees, over 8 million subscribers,” Gwyneth said and added that the last valuation of her company is at $390 million.

Furthermore, she said, "People thought I was crazy for walking away from this movie star career to a start-up founder but for me it has been an incredibly fulfilling transition."

As per Gwyneth, she is good at identifying trends early and can identify what the consumer might want even before they know.

The actor added that she has a soft spot for entrepreneurs, hence can be a "Shark".

Viewers can live stream the show Shark Tank US is streaming on Hulu.



