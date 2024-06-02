MrBeast becomes most subscribed YouTuber, overtakes T-Series

Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is now the most subscribed YouTuber. His youtube channel has surpassed the music company T-Series on the video-sharing platform.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the American YouTuber announced this news. In his post, MrBeast said that he has “avenged” Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie. He has also shared a picture that showed the latest subscription figures.

MrBeast's YouTube channel has garnered 267 million subscribers, while T-Series, on the other hand, has 266 million followers.

“After 6 years we have finally avenged Pewdiepie,” the note attached to the post read. MrBeast had extended his support last year to his fellow YouTuber Pewdiepie and said, “I'm doing this for Pewdiepie.”

Tesla chief Elon Musk was also amongst the first ones who congratulated MrBeast. Musk wrote, “Wow, congrats!”

In the comment section, a user said, “I'm literally shaking and crying right now I can't believe we finally did it.”

Some users commented that the text target should be 1 billion.

MrBeast challenged the Chief Executive Officer of T-Series, to a boxing match last month. It happened at a time when T-Series was the most subscribed YouTube channel and MrBeast was only a few subscribers behind.

The 26-year-old shared the picture of the remaining subscriber count on X and wrote, “I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match.” Bhushan Kumar is the Chairman and Managing Director of the music label T-Series. The name of the company's CEO is not mentioned on its official website.

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie, whose name is Felix Kjellberg, was earlier the highest-earning YouTuber in the world. He gained a lot of fame for his video game commentaries. At one point, his subscribers surpassed T-Series to become the most subscribed.