This country wants its youth to drink more alcohol; here's why

The Japanese government has launched a liquor contest to increase the country's revenue by encouraging young people to drink more. Japan's National Tax Agency (NTA) has announced a national contest called “Sake Viva!” to promote alcohol-drinking in its younger population.

The idea is to elicit ideas from young people's perspectives about new services and sales strategies, and to revitalise the domestic market, which is shrinking due to factors such as population decline, a news report from Japan's Jiji.com stated.

According to a private research institute, about half of young people in Japan do not have a daily drinking habit. Therefore, the NTA, which has jurisdiction over the liquor industry, solicited opinions from young people to stimulate demand, the Japanese news report added.

The "Sake Viva!" campaign invites participants to submit ideas on how to "stimulate demand among young people" for alcohol through new services, promotional methods, products, designs and even sales techniques using artificial intelligence or the metaverse, according to the official competition website. People aged between 20 and 39 can submit their ideas for reviving the appeal of alcoholic beverages.

According to the contest’s page, there is no entry fee to enroll for the competition, which also asks people to suggest new sales methods that use artificial intelligence, the metaverse, and geographical indications (a sign used on products to specify their geographical origin) to improve brand value. Entries will be accepted until September 9, 2022.

The NTA data suggested that Japanese were drinking less in 2020, after the country was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic as compared to the year 1995. In 1995, people were consuming 100 litres (22 gallons) of alcohol and now, alcohol drinking is down to 75 litres (16 gallons).

