World Health Day 2021: Significance, history, 'building a fairer, healthier world' theme

World Health Day is observed every year on April 7 since 1950. This day is aimed at creating awareness of a specific health theme and also to highlight a priority area of concern for the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Other aim of this day is to acknowledge the efforts of healthcare workers and the success of the WHO. The focus of this year's World Health Day is to ensure equitable access to healthcare facilities around the globe.

World Health Day 2021 significance

The World Health Day is observed every year to spread awareness about a specific health problem. WHO usually launches advocacy campaigns on this occasion.

History of World Health Day

The World Health Organisation (WHO) organised the first World Health Assembly which called for a "World Health Day" in 1948. The first World Health Day was observed on April 7, 1950 and since then, it is celebrated every year on the same day.

World Health Day 2021 theme

The theme of this year's World Health Day is "building a fairer, healthier world". This is a priority area of concern for the WHO as the COVID-19 crisis put the spotlight back on the inequity in healthcare system and how some people are able to stay healthier simply because of where they are born and their economic conditions.

WHO added that most of the diseases faced by these groups are preventable. The WHO stated, "As COVID-19 has highlighted, some people are able to live healthier lives and have better access to health services than others-entirely due to the conditions in which they are born, grow, live, work and age." The organisation has proposed a four-step strategy of working together, collecting reliable data, tackling inequities and acting beyond borders to achieve this goal.

