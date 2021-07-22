'You guys paid for all this': Jeff Bezos thanks employees for space trip, gets roasted

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos is getting roasted on the internet after he thanked Amazon employees and customers for paying for his space trip. Even though the statement was made in jest, lawmakers and users on social media did not find it funny.

Bezos embarked on an 11 minute-long expedition into space with his brother Mark, Wally Funk, an 82-year-old space enthusiast and an 18-year-old Oliver Daemen on July 20.

"I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all this," Bezos said at a news conference after Blue Origin's maiden space trip. So seriously for every Amazon employee out there and every Amazon customer, thank you very much. It's very appreciated," he added.

This statement drew ire from lawmakers and netizens alike. Senator Elizabeth Warren said, "Jeff Bezos forgot to thank all the hardworking Americans who actually paid taxes to keep this country running while he and Amazon paid nothing." Warren mentioned about changes to tax laws to tackle billionaires who don't pay taxes.

I’m pushing for three changes to our tax laws—a #WealthTax, a Real Corporate Profits Tax, and long-term funding for the IRS to go after wealthy tax cheats—to make billionaires & mega-corporations start paying their fair share.



Add your name to join me: https://t.co/XdCf8UDxwx — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 20, 2021

Jeff Bezos's space flight lasted 11 minutes



During the pandemic, every 11 minutes, he got about 1.6 million dollars richer



All while, Justin Trudeau allowed Amazon to pay $0 in taxes



It's time the ultra-rich pay their fair sharehttps://t.co/uhILFSSfxw — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) July 20, 2021

Representative from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) ripped into the billionaire and said that Amazon employees did pay for his space adventure with lower wages and unacceptable workplace conditions.

Yes, Amazon workers did pay for this - with lower wages, union busting, a frenzied and inhumane workplace, and delivery drivers not having health insurance during a pandemic.



And Amazon customers are paying for it with Amazon abusing their market power to hurt small business. https://t.co/7qMgpe8u0M — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 20, 2021

Listen, I’m all for space exploration and it must have been an amazing view.



But maybe – and I’m just spitballing here – if Amazon and other companies paid their fair share in taxes, we could lift all kids — if not into space — at least out of poverty.



Sincerely,



Earthlings — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 21, 2021

While Bezos said this on a funny note, netizens were far from amused. Here's how netizens reacted to the Amazon and Blue Origin founder's comments

