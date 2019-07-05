Union Budget 2019: PC Jeweller, Titan, MMTC stocks fall on hike in import duty on gold

Shares of gems and jewellery companies fell sharply on the Bombay Stock Exchange after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed hike in import duty on gold. While presenting the Union Budget 2019-20, Nirmala Sitharaman said import duty on gold and precious metals to be raised to 12.5 per cent, from the current level of 10 per cent.

The existing import duty on gold is 10 percent which is now revised to 12.5 percent. In addition, gold prices attract GST of 3 percent. Hence the present total tax incidence on gold would be about 15.5 percent this will lead to higher prices for gold in the country.

Weighed down by the development, PC Jeweller share prices declined nearly 5 per cent to hit an intra-day low of Rs 40.35 apiece on the BSE. The stock was currently trading at Rs 40.45, down 4.71 per cent.

Among other gold-related stocks, share of state-owned MMTC was down 2.22 per cent at Rs 24.20 per share. Titan Company declined 1.73 per cent to Rs 1,268.05 in intra-day trade. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri share was down 4.38 per cent lower Rs 42.60, while Thangamayil Jewellery tumbled 3.95 per cent to Rs 323.05 on the BSE.

It is to be noted that India is one of the largest gold importers in the world. In 2018-19, India imported gold worth $32.8 billion. The hike in import duty is likely to make gold costlier.

According to Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services, "The proposal to increase the custom duty on gold and precious metals will certainly lift gold prices in the country. Since the domestic prices are already at multi-year highs due to a weak rupee and higher international prices, the new decision would cause an additional burden on buyers."

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) was expecting a reduction in import duty on gold in the Budget, as prices of the yellow metal are shooting up in the international market.

