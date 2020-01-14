Budget Chatter: What Twitterati expects from Nirmala Sitharaman's second Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second consecutive Budget on February 1. While the middle class is expecting relief on the tax front, auto industry hopes government will provide stimulus to insulate it from the economic slowdown. Market which has been hitting fresh all-time highs awaits an announcement from the government on abolition of long-term capital gains tax which will encourage more funds flowing in from investors. All eyes will be on the Budget with expectations that the government will do what it takes to get the economy back on track:

Here's a look at what Twitterati expects from the upcoming Budget.

So with a forecast rate of growth of 5% for our GDP in '19-'20 we'll fall behind them again? This should get our competitive juices flowing. @nsitharaman ji, let's surprise the world with a blockbuster of a budget including some dramatic moves. And sprint back in front.. https://t.co/uxTHMUGdeo â anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 13, 2020

The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India's development.



I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year's Budget on MyGov. https://t.co/zVCL06TdLn â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2020

Smt @nsitharaman invites people to become a part of the budget making process by sharing their ideas and suggestions for #Budget2020. Visit the link for more details. https://t.co/mYtLhvUK2C â NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) December 16, 2019

Please share your thoughts on #Budget2020. Shall value your inputs. Thank you in advance. https://t.co/K6O0l7D9f2 â Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 16, 2019

My thoughts for #Budget2020 in Agri sector:

1. PM-KISAN amount may be enhanced to 10K to be transferred in 2 instalments (before Kharif and Rabi);

2. New scheme on rural Agri entrepreneurship to attract youth; incentives for women/SC/ST for inclusivity and affirmative action. 1/n â Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) January 11, 2020





Unwavering in our commitment to become a five trillion dollar economy!



Today, had in-depth consultations with economists, business leaders and policy experts from various fields on diverse range of subjects. Such synergy augurs well for national progress. https://t.co/KItYkgLxeO â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2020

?? ???? ?? ??? ???? I #5YearsOfNITIAayog



5 years of helping build a #NewIndia; 5 years of encouraging social welfare; 5 years of Cooperative Federalism; 5 years of encouraging innovation & entrepreneurship. #NayiNITINayiDishaNayaBharat@PMOIndia@RajivKumar1@amitabhk87pic.twitter.com/VWHtRCWx8O â NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 2, 2020

The Govt has placed #electricity & clean cooking access as its topmost priority & with continuous efforts, India has seen a remarkable development in this area.



The Blue Revolution is ensuring better quality of life to citizens, especially rural women: #NITIAayog CEO @NITIAayogpic.twitter.com/LDvkVbeXx7 â NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 10, 2020

Mr. Narendra Modi should stand up & have the courage to speak to the youngsters in these universities & tell them why the Indian economy has become a disaster. He does not have the guts to do this.



Shri @RahulGandhi addresses the media after Opposition parties meeting. pic.twitter.com/MuosxTDt8J â Congress (@INCIndia) January 13, 2020