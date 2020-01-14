Budget Chatter: What Twitterati expects from Nirmala Sitharaman's second Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her second consecutive Budget on February 1. While the middle class is expecting relief on the tax front, auto industry hopes government will provide stimulus to insulate it from the economic slowdown. Market which has been hitting fresh all-time highs awaits an announcement from the government on abolition of long-term capital gains tax which will encourage more funds flowing in from investors. All eyes will be on the Budget with expectations that the government will do what it takes to get the economy back on track:
Here's a look at what Twitterati expects from the upcoming Budget.
So with a forecast rate of growth of 5% for our GDP in '19-'20 we'll fall behind them again? This should get our competitive juices flowing. @nsitharaman ji, let's surprise the world with a blockbuster of a budget including some dramatic moves. And sprint back in front.. https://t.co/uxTHMUGdeoâ anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 13, 2020
The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India's development.â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2020
I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year's Budget on MyGov. https://t.co/zVCL06TdLn
Smt @nsitharaman invites people to become a part of the budget making process by sharing their ideas and suggestions for #Budget2020. Visit the link for more details. https://t.co/mYtLhvUK2Câ NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) December 16, 2019
Please share your thoughts on #Budget2020. Shall value your inputs. Thank you in advance. https://t.co/K6O0l7D9f2â Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 16, 2019
My thoughts for #Budget2020 in Agri sector:â Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) January 11, 2020
1. PM-KISAN amount may be enhanced to 10K to be transferred in 2 instalments (before Kharif and Rabi);
2. New scheme on rural Agri entrepreneurship to attract youth; incentives for women/SC/ST for inclusivity and affirmative action. 1/n
#Budget2020 recommendations for export promotion.â NASSCOM (@nasscom) January 12, 2020
Visit https://t.co/njNYaHLUU4 to access the full version of our Pre-Budget Memorandum 2020-21.@debjani_ghosh_pic.twitter.com/1KINxIpwwg
Unwavering in our commitment to become a five trillion dollar economy!â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2020
Today, had in-depth consultations with economists, business leaders and policy experts from various fields on diverse range of subjects. Such synergy augurs well for national progress. https://t.co/KItYkgLxeO
#NewIndia has seen improvements in #health & #education sectors.â Rajiv Kumar ???? (@RajivKumar1) January 14, 2020
We must invest in our youth & provide a conducive environment to hone their #entrepreneurial skills.#ILBS#healthcare#EconomicGrowthpic.twitter.com/UFzfBdlWKo
#???????????? ??? ????? ?? ????? ??? ????? ???? ??? ??? ??? ??, ???? ???? ?? ????? ?? ???? ??? ?? ???? ??? ??? ???? ????#economyâ Rajiv Kumar ???? (@RajivKumar1) January 13, 2020
?? ???? ?? ??? ???? I #5YearsOfNITIAayogâ NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 2, 2020
5 years of helping build a #NewIndia; 5 years of encouraging social welfare; 5 years of Cooperative Federalism; 5 years of encouraging innovation & entrepreneurship. #NayiNITINayiDishaNayaBharat@PMOIndia@RajivKumar1@amitabhk87pic.twitter.com/VWHtRCWx8O
The Govt has placed #electricity & clean cooking access as its topmost priority & with continuous efforts, India has seen a remarkable development in this area.â NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) January 10, 2020
The Blue Revolution is ensuring better quality of life to citizens, especially rural women: #NITIAayog CEO @NITIAayogpic.twitter.com/LDvkVbeXx7
Mr. Narendra Modi should stand up & have the courage to speak to the youngsters in these universities & tell them why the Indian economy has become a disaster. He does not have the guts to do this.â Congress (@INCIndia) January 13, 2020
Shri @RahulGandhi addresses the media after Opposition parties meeting. pic.twitter.com/MuosxTDt8J
FM may allow individual to pay a lower flat rate of tax if forego all exemptions, similar like corporate tax rate reduced to 22% from 30% for cos that agreed to forgo all exemptionsâ CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) January 14, 2020
Does it will lead to complex than simplifying taxes for individuals? @nsitharaman#Budget2020