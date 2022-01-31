Economic Survey 2022: Govt's safety-net to cushion Covid-19 distress

The last two years have been particularly challenging for policy-making around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Uncertainties in global as well as domestic economies ensued amid subsequent waves, travel restrictions, supply-chain disruptions and, more recently, global inflation.

The Government of India opted for a careful mix of emergency support and economic policy actions to provide a cushion against pandemic induced shocks while flexibly adapting to an evolving situation, revealed the Economic Survey 2022 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

The government put in place economic safety nets comprising world’s largest free food program, direct cash transfers and relief measures for small businesses.

The government opted for a “Barbell Strategy” that combined a bouquet of safety-nets to cushion the impact on vulnerable sections of society/business, with a flexible policy response based on a Bayesian updating of information. Similar to the last year’s Economic Survey, this is a common strategy used in financial markets to deal with extreme uncertainty.

Many of the government’s safety net provisions continued during the second wave and have been extended further as appropriate. This was also combined with a rapid ramp-up of the vaccination programme. The Reserve Bank of India also provided monetary support to the economy.

Here’s the list of safety nets used to cushion vulnerable sections from Covid-19 distress:

Cash Transfers

Rs 500/month for 3 months to women Jan Dhan Account holders

Rs 30,944 crore released to 20.64 crore women beneficiaries

Rs 1,000 to vulnerable sections (widows, Divyangs, elderly)

Rs 2,814 crore released covering 2.82 crore beneficiaries

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) - Rs 6,000/- per year in three instalments

Rs 1.8 lakh crore transferred to more than 10 crore farmer families as on 1.1.2022, since Feb 2019, i.e., 6 instalments since COVID-19.

Food Security

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana - Additional free-of-cost food grains to 80 Crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries @ 5 kg per person per month, over and above the regular monthly NFSA foodgrains

One Nation One Ration Card to ensure PDS benefit for people in transit, especially migrant workers.

Enabled in 34 States/UTs by August 2021 covering 94.3 per cent National Food Security Act population

24.32 crore portability transactions carried out between 1.4.2020 and 30.9.2021

Cooking gas cylinders under Ujjawala - 3 free cylinders to 8 crore beneficiaries for April to June 2020.

First refill and hotplate free under Ujjwala 2.0 (launched 10.8.2021) with simpler procedures

Employment

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan (PM-GKRA) for immediate employment & livelihood opportunities to returnee migrant workers across 6 States of Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) - 2020-21 employment provided to 11.2 crore persons generating 389.2 crore person days. Funds of Rs 1,11,171 crore released.

MGNREGS wage increased by Rs 20 over the wage rate of 2019-20. Wage rate revised w.e.f. 1.4.2020 to benefit nearly 13.62 crore families

Contribution of 12 per cent employer and 12 per cent employee’s share under Employees Provident Fund (EPF) for 6 months for establishments with upto 100 employees with 90 per cent earning less than Rs 15,000/-

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) to reduce the financial burden of the employers and encourages them to hire more workers, implemented by EPFO. As on 20.11.2021, benefit provided to 39.43 lakh beneficiaries through 1.15 lakh establishments

Housing

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G)

2020- 21: 33.99 lakh houses completed

2021-22 (as on 25.11.21): 26.20 lakh houses completed

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U)

PMAY-U 2020-21: 14.56 lakh houses completed

PMAY-U 2021-22: 4.49 lakh houses completed (upto Dec-21)

Skill Development

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) - skill development programmes for rural poor youth.

DDU-GKY 2020-21: 38,289 candidates trained and 49,563 candidates placed in jobs. DDU-GKY 2021-22 (till Oct’21): 14,568 candidates trained and 21,369 candidates placed in jobs.

RSETI 2020-21: 207712 candidates trained and 138537 candidates settled. RSETI 2021-22 (as on 30.10.2021): 114640 candidates trained and 61546 candidates settled

Fresh skilling and upskilling of the returnee migrant workers under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) covering 6 states. 1.24 lakh migrant workers trained as on 21.11.2021

MSMEs

6-month moratorium and deferment of interest for 1.3.2020 to 31.8.2020 for all term loans by RBI

Restructuring of MSME default loans – Aug 2020 and May 2021 Schemes of RBI

Aggregate restructured portfolio of Rs 78,591 crore as on 12.11.2021 by SCBs

Resolution/restructuring by PSBs in 9.8 lakh MSME accounts amounting to Rs 58,524 crore

Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme – 100 per cent guarantee for additional funding of up to Rs 4.5 lakh crore to businesses (esp. MSMEs) for COVID affected sectors. Rs 2.28 lakh crore disbursed to 95.2 lakh borrowers, impacting 5.45 crore employees as on 19.11.2021. 66 per cent of guarantee amount disbursed to MSMEs

Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) for MSMEs

Credit / Margin Money provided 2020-21: Rs 36,899 crore

2021-22: Rs 22,959 crore (as on 30.11.2021)

Credit​​​​

Suspension of initiation of corporate insolvency process under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for 1 year, and increasing minimum threshold from Rs 1 lakh to 1 crore

Term Liquidity Facility of Rs 50,000 crore for Emergency Health Services by RBI up to 31.3.2022

Credit Guarantee Scheme to Micro Finance Institutions (MFIs) for on- lending

Rs 45,000 crore Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs, HFCs and MFIs for fresh lending to MSMEs & individuals

Special Long Term Repo Operations for Small Finance Banks available till 31.10.2021

Lending by Small Finance Banks (SFBs) to MFIs for on-lending to be classified as priority sector lending up to 31.3.2022

Rs 30,000 crore Additional Emergency Working Capital Funding for farmers through NABARD. Rs 25,000 crore disbursed as on 25.9.2020. Balance Rs 5,000 crore allocated to NABARD by RBI for smaller NBFCs and NBFC-MFIs.

Nationwide Credit Outreach Programme launched on 16.10.2021

Kisan Credit Cards Special Drive- Rs 2 lakh crore Concessional credit boost to 2.5 crore farmers. More than 1.5 crore KCCs issued with credit limit of Rs 1.35 lakh crore

PM SVANidhi Scheme to provide working capital loan to urban street vendors to resume their businesses

Credit worth Rs 3,054 crore to 30.2 lakh street vendors as on 30.11.2021

Self-Help groups (SHGs)

Collateral free lending limit increased from Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs for 63 lakh women SHGs, who supported 6.85 crore households.

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana