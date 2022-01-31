Up to 3,000% return! These stocks doubled money since last Union Budget

The Union Budget 2022 will pave the way for the domestic equity market amid the ongoing uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic. With the rapid vaccination drive, robust high-frequency data and robust liquidity, the benchmark BSE Sensex gained over 19.37 per cent since the last Budget, or February 1, 2021.

Broader indices including the BSE Midcap, Smallcap and BSE500 have also rallied 32 per cent, 59.24 per cent and 26.66 per cent, respectively, during the same period. Data available with corporate database Ace Equity showed that nearly 15 per cent of stocks in the BSE500 index have more than doubled investors’ wealth during the past one year.

With a rally of 3,062 per cent, ad-tech major Brightcom Group emerged as the top gainer in the list. Shares of the company jumped to Rs 180.90 on January 31, 2022 from Rs 5.72 on February 1, 2021.

It was followed by Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (up 721 per cent), Poonawalla Fincorp (up 500 per cent), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (up 383 per cent), Saregama India (up 374 per cent) and Adani Total Gas (up 370 per cent).

Shares of KPIT Technologies, JSW Energy, Trident, Angel One, Adani Transmission, Deepak Fertilisers, KPR Mill, Praj Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) and Adani Enterprises also climbed between 215 per cent and 370 per cent in the past one year.

Going ahead, Ajit Mishra, VP-research, Religare Broking believes that the upcoming Budget to focus on growth with higher capital spending on key sectors like infrastructure, railways and agriculture. Moreover, the updates on the government’s disinvestment target for this year and the target for next year would be actively tracked. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2022 at 11 am.

On the other hand, brokerage Asit C Mehta said, “It is expected that the Union Budget 2022-23 will be focused on demand generation, job creation, public healthcare, hand-holding micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and revival of worst-hit sectors (mainly aviation, hospitality, and tourism). The Union Budget 2022-23 will be defining for India in emerging from the crisis and reassuring its stake to sustainable growth.”

Asit C Mehta further added that players like InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet, Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, PNB, UltraTech Cement, ACC, Britannia, ITC, HUL, HDFC, Apollo Hospital and Bharti Airtel will be in focus.

The data further highlighted that Tata Power, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Linde India, Indian Energy Exchange, Persistent Systems, HFCL, Balaji Amines, Jindal Stainless, Grindwell Norton, Tanla Platforms, Tata Elxsi, Allcargo Logistics, Hitachi Energy India and DCM Shriram stood among other companies that rallied over 150 per cent since Budget 2021.

