Budget 2022: Kisan drones to be used for crop assessments, land records

The Finance Minister during her Budget 2022 speech said that the government will deploy drones for crop assessments, land records and spraying of insecticides. It is expected to drive a wave of technology in the agriculture and farming sector, she said.

She also said that the implementation of the Ken-Betwa link worth Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up to provide irrigation to over 9 lakh hectares of farmers' land.

(More details to be added)

