PM Modi addresses media ahead of the Budget Session

Ahead of the Budget Session 2022 of Parliament that begins today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a brief address to the media and urged all floor leaders, including the opposition to go for a debate with ‘good intention’.



Welcoming the MPs, he said that there will be ample time to debate. "I hope MPs debate growth. I appeal to MPs to rise above political considerations".



He further said that Budget Session gives an opportunity to take the country to economic heights.



"True that polls affect Sessions & discussions. But I request all MPs that elections will go on but Budget Session draws a blueprint for entire year. The more fruitful we make this session, the better opportunity rest of the year becomes to take the country to economic heights," he said.



He further added that, "In today's global situation, there are a lot of opportunities for India. This session instils confidence in the world regarding the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccines."



He also said that in this Session too, discussions, and open-minded debates can become an important opportunity for global impact. "I hope that all MPs, political parties will have quality discussions with open mind & help take the country on the path to development swiftly," he added.