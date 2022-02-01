News Union Budget 2022 Budget 2022: Four pilot projects for coal gasification to be set up, says FM Feedback

Gasification of coal is a process in which coal is partially oxidated by air, oxygen, steam or carbon dioxide under controlled conditions to produce a fuel gas.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced setting up four pilot projects for coal gasification.