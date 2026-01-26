Union Budget 2026-27: Why the Centre’s fiscal consolidation roadmap is important

Not just the reform agenda, the Centre’s fiscal consolidation plan for FY27 remains a key monitorable for experts and analysts, with more clarity awaited in the Union Budget 2026-27. Analysts expect the fiscal deficit target of 4.4% to be met in FY26 despite shortfalls in revenue and estimate that it could be kept at 4.2%-4.3% in FY27.

The fiscal consolidation roadmap from FY27 becomes important given a number of factors. First, the recommendations of the Sixteenth Finance Commission’s report will be reflected in the Union Budget arithmetic. The panel’s recommendations will form the basis of the devolution of taxes between the Centre and the states for the five-year period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031. The Commission submitted its report to the President on November 17, 2025.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also announced in the Union Budget 2025-26 that the government would now target keeping the fiscal deficit each year such that Central government debt remains on a declining path as a percentage of GDP.

Laying out a new fiscal consolidation roadmap, the Budget had said that, without any major macroeconomic disruptive exogenous shocks, and while keeping in mind potential growth trends and a nominal growth of 10%, the Centre would endeavour to lower the fiscal deficit each year from FY27 to FY31 such that Central government debt is on a declining path, to attain a debt-to-GDP level of about 50% (+/-1%) by March 31, 2031. Analysts are closely awaiting further details of this new policy.

There are also expectations that the focus on capital investments will continue, and it remains to be seen how this moves forward in the Budget while giving space for private investments and other expenditure. Meanwhile, with the setting up of the Eighth Pay Commission, how the Centre plans its fiscal consolidation roadmap will have to be seen.

“We expect the central government to adhere to its 4.4% fiscal deficit target in FY26 and target 4.2% in FY27. Capex thrust is expected to be maintained despite further consolidation in FY27, as disposable revenues are likely to remain stable,” said a report by Anubhuti Sahay, Head of Economic Research, India, Standard Chartered Bank.

“A significant change in the revenue devolution/expenditure proportion between the central and state governments could impact the FY27 fiscal deficit target. However, we do not expect the combined fiscal deficit to change based on the Finance Commission’s current recommendations,” the report said. It also expects the Central government to reiterate a debt-to-GDP target of 49-51% by FY31, from the current 56%.

A report by Barclays India noted that on the expenditure front, capex will likely witness another robust year in FY26-27, but with tapering year-on-year growth momentum, as central government spending hits a capacity roadblock. “We expect the Centre's fiscal deficit in FY26-27 to be pegged at 4.2% of GDP. We estimate that this would take debt-to-GDP down to 55% in FY26-27. For FY25-26, we expect the fiscal deficit target of 4.4% to be met, despite serious slippage concerns,” it further said.