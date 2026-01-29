Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
union budget
news
Alternative financing vehicles drove infrastructure financing: Economic Survey 2025-26

Alternative financing vehicles drove infrastructure financing: Economic Survey 2025-26

Bank credit to the infrastructure sector recorded a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.6% in October 2025, over 2.3% YoY growth in October 2024.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Jan 29, 2026 2:58 PM IST
Alternative financing vehicles drove infrastructure financing: Economic Survey 2025-26The survey noted that credit flows NBFCs to the commercial sector grew at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.3% during FY20 to FY25.

India’s infrastructure financing landscape is undergoing a change and shifting from a historical dependence on bank credit toward a diversified ecosystem of alternative financing vehicles and capital market instruments, said economic survey 2025-26.

The survey noted that credit flows from non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) (net of bank borrowings) to the commercial sector grew at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.3% during FY20 to FY25, significantly outpacing the 25% CAGR recorded for non-food bank credit over the same period.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“This evolving landscape has been further strengthened by the growing role of Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), which are enabling long-term institutional capital to participate in infrastructure assets,” it said.

Together, these developments are helping to mitigate systemic risks by reducing asset–liability mismatches on bank balance sheets, while enhancing the sustainability of financing for long-gestation infrastructure projects.

A major regulatory milestone in infrastructure credit is the RBI (Project Finance) Directions 2025, effective from 01 October 2025. These guidelines introduce a unified framework for project lending across all financial institutions, ensuring a consistent approach to large-scale financing.

“This provides a more realistic way to handle project delays, which helps in better identifying actual stress and preventing the artificial ‘evergreening’ of loans. Furthermore, by aligning the definition of the ‘Infrastructure Sector’ with the government’s Harmonised Master List (HML) of infrastructure sub-sectors, the RBI has ensured regulatory clarity and policy synchronisation across the entire financial ecosystem,” it noted.  

Advertisement

SEBI’s Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trusts (SM REIT) framework reduced the minimum asset size relative to existing REITs, from Rs 500 crore to Rs 50 crore. This broadens the universe of monetizable real estate assets and can support urban regeneration/commercial infrastructure by bringing smaller, stabilised assets into a regulated pooled vehicle.

Additionally, Sebi has decided that from 01 January 2026, investments by Mutual Funds and Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) in REITs will be treated as equity-related instruments, which is expected to ease participation constraints and potentially improve secondary market liquidity.

Union Budget 2026 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th Union Budget on February 1, amid rising expectations from taxpayers and fresh global uncertainties. Renewed concerns over potential Trump-era tariff policies and their impact on Indian exports and growth add an external risk factor the Budget will have to navigate.
Track live Budget updates, breaking news, expert opinions and in-depth analysis only on BusinessToday.in
Published on: Jan 29, 2026 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today