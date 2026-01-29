Economic Survey 2026: How better regulation is building confidence in India’s capital markets

India’s capital markets are gaining strength from a quiet but important shift in financial regulation. At a time when global markets remain volatile and foreign investor flows are uneven, clearer and more predictable rules are helping Indian markets stay stable and attractive for long-term investors. The Economic Survey 2025-26 highlights that better regulation is emerging as a key pillar of market confidence.

A major step in this direction came in May 2025, when the Reserve Bank of India introduced a new framework for framing regulations. The emphasis is now on transparency, wider consultation, and regular reviews of existing rules. Regulations are assessed for their real impact and reviewed every five to seven years. For retail investors, this reduces the risk of sudden policy changes that can trigger sharp swings in bond and money markets.

Market data supports this trend. According to the Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) conducted by the IMF and World Bank in 2025, India’s capital markets expanded from 144% of GDP in 2017 to 175% in 2024. During the same period, total financial sector assets rose to nearly 187% of GDP. Deeper markets usually translate into better liquidity, improved price discovery, and lower chances of extreme volatility, which directly benefit individual investors. The assessment also found that banks and NBFCs have adequate capital buffers even under severe stress scenarios.

Foreign investor confidence has also improved. RBI data shows that gross FDI inflows into India stood at$81.0 billion in FY25, a 13 per cent increase from $71.3 billion in FY24. Equity inflows accounted for $51 billion, with nearly 60% of these investments flowing into services, computer software and hardware, trading, non-conventional energy, construction, and the automobile sector. This reflects continued interest in India’s growth-oriented sectors.

The momentum continued in the current year. Between April and November 2025, gross FDI inflows rose to $64.7 billion, compared with $55.8 billion in the same period last year. Despite a weak global environment, steady inflows point to confidence in India’s digital economy and the policy push towards manufacturing and infrastructure.

SEBI’s sustained focus on investor protection has further strengthened retail confidence. Better disclosure standards, stronger market surveillance, and faster grievance redressal have helped build trust. Retail investors have increasingly stepped in as a stabilising force when foreign investors turn cautious.

Reforms in insurance and pension regulation are also supporting markets over the long term. IRDAI’s move to a principle-based framework has reduced compliance costs and encouraged innovation. As insurance penetration improves, insurers invest more in government bonds, corporate debt, and equities, providing stable long-term funding. For retail investors, this helps reduce sharp market swings caused by short-term trading.

While pension reforms are expanding the pool of patient capital. The NPS e-Shramik model launched in October 2025 brings gig and informal workers into formal retirement savings. As pension assets grow, they provide steady inflows into capital markets, lowering dependence on volatile foreign money. It can be said that together, these changes are making India’s capital markets deeper, safer, and better suited for long-term retail investors to build wealth.