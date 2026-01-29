Ahead of Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Parliament. The Survey pegs India’s FY27 GDP growth at 6.8% to 7.2%, indicating that expansion could stay close to trend levels next year.

What is Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey, often referred to as the report card of the Indian economy, offers a detailed evaluation of the country’s economic health by mapping key macroeconomic indicators, growth trends, and sectoral performance. It sets the context for policy debates and shapes expectations in the run-up to the Union Budget.

The survey is drafted by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance. It is authored under the guidance of the Chief Economic Adviser, currently Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, and provides a comprehensive assessment of macroeconomic conditions, fiscal trends and forward-looking risks.

The preface of the Economic Survey gives an outlook about the expectations and the reality of 2025. The survey states that the year 2025 may have begun with one set of expectations and ended with another for the world, India included. However, one notable continuity has been India’s strong macroeconomic performance, evident in the post-Covid period. Growth was strong in the first quarter and continued to improve in the subsequent two quarters. The central bank cut interest rates aggressively and loosened liquidity conditions. Macroprudential measures put in place in 2023 were relaxed since the underlying conditions had changed. The government announced significant tax breaks for households in the budget for fiscal year 2026 (FY26) in February.

It achieved a fiscal deficit of 4.8% of GDP, against the budgeted 4.9%, and announced a target of 4.4% for FY26, fulfilling the promise made in 2021 to reduce the Union fiscal deficit by more than half from 9.2% in FY21. India received credit rating upgrades from three credit rating agencies in 2025, starting with Morningstar DBRS in May, followed by S&P in August and R&I in September. S&P's upgrade of India from BBB- to BBB was India’s first credit rating upgrade from a major agency in nearly two decades.

