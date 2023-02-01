Budget 2023 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Prez Murmu, Sensex up by 437.32 pts

Budget 2023 news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Parliament ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation. Prior to this, Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu ahead of the Budget presentation. After this, she will attend the Union Cabinet meeting. Finance Ministry ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24 presentation in the Parliament. Sitharaman will table the Union Budget for 2023-24 today. This is the last full budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections. Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her Budget Speech 2023 in the Parliament at 11 am and the speech will likely last two hours. India's salaried class is looking for income tax-related relief and long-term benefits such as healthcare, higher education, superannuation, and post-retirement benefits from the government in the upcoming budget.

Domestic stock markets have opened in the green ahead of the Budget as BSE Sensex was up 437.32 points and trading at 59,987.22 in opening trade. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be assisted by a team of advisers and finance ministry secretaries comprising Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Banking Secretary Vivek Joshi, and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The government will likely increase welfare spending with a focus on boosting rural and infra capex. The Central government’s capex estimate could be Rs 7.5 lakh crore for FY2023 and Rs 7.5 lakh crore for FY2024. Besides this, the government aims to achieve a fiscal deficit target between 5.5 per cent to 6 per cent of the nominal GDP in 2023-24 whereas it is likely to peg real GDP growth at around 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent for FY2024.

