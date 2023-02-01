Budget 2023 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets Prez Murmu, Sensex up by 437.32 pts

Budget 2023 news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Parliament ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget presentation. Prior to this, Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu ahead of the Budget presentation. After this, she will attend the Union Cabinet meeting. Finance Ministry ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24 presentation in the Parliament. Sitharaman will table the Union Budget for 2023-24 today. This is the last full budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections. Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her Budget Speech 2023 in the Parliament at 11 am and the speech will likely last two hours. India's salaried class is looking for income tax-related relief and long-term benefits such as healthcare, higher education, superannuation, and post-retirement benefits from the government in the upcoming budget.
Domestic stock markets have opened in the green ahead of the Budget as BSE Sensex was up 437.32 points and trading at 59,987.22 in opening trade. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be assisted by a team of advisers and finance ministry secretaries comprising Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, Banking Secretary Vivek Joshi, and Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
The government will likely increase welfare spending with a focus on boosting rural and infra capex. The Central government’s capex estimate could be Rs 7.5 lakh crore for FY2023 and Rs 7.5 lakh crore for FY2024. Besides this, the government aims to achieve a fiscal deficit target between 5.5 per cent to 6 per cent of the nominal GDP in 2023-24 whereas it is likely to peg real GDP growth at around 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent for FY2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the Parliament ahead of the Budget presentation by Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am.
Billion Careers Chief Business Officer and Senior V-P Ajay Kumar Singh says, "Given that most businesses now prefer to hire tech-savvy employees, the Union Budget should also place a strong emphasis on the upskilling of these workers. In addition, providing relief on sales and service tax would boost the confidence of smaller organisations, and they will subsequently invest in hiring more people. This year’s budget should focus on addressing the challenges that blue-grey collar workers face and the gig economy.”
Quess Corp President-- Workforce Management-- Lohit Bhatia believes, "The Union Budget 2023 holds enormous significance, being the penultimate Budget for the Modi government. The past 10 years have been decisive for the future of our country and the youth. India is all set to attain a GDP of ~$10 Trillion by the end of this decade, and per capita GDP is likely to increase three times from the current $2, 200. The benefits of the increased GDP and economic growth must percolate to the masses, enabling planned wealth distribution. The most formidable way for that is through formal employment, backed by quality employment, social security and upskilling measures that ultimately will lead to sustainable economic growth for the individuals in the years to come."
"The Government should also create a liquidity support system for NBFCs and broaden the guarantee scheme under CGTMSE, which in turn, will go a long way in ensuring a transparent and seamless flow of credit to MSMEs. Access to formal credit is one of the biggest challenges that MSMEs in the country is facing. Only 16% of MSMEs get access to loans from banks, while the rest has to rely on informal sources. MSMEs currently need around ₹25.8 lakh crore formal credit. In this year’s budget, the Government should also look at simplifying the taxation regime as that would broaden the tax base bringing more funds into the national exchequer. NBFCs are demanding that they should be taxed in a manner that is at par with that of banks, since this is impacting their efficiency to reach out and serve the last mile customers and MSMEs, that are spread across the length and breadth of the country. "
-- Rakesh Kaul, Executive Director & CEO – Clix Capital
"The government must address the supply bottlenecks to contain inflationary pressures and bring it back within its comfort range in a timely manner. Measures such as spending on infrastructure and logistics may go a long way in bringing down costs and improving competitiveness. More importantly, it will help India move up the value chain over the Amrit Kaal of the next 25 years."
-- Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India
"Since education is a key development sector, we have huge expectations from the upcoming budget. It should address the core aspects of education with a view to enhance quality of learning, improve teacher professional skills, build robust infrastructure, and promote skill development. Today, education systems continue to face challenges on how to effectively support learning in the current context and overall student development in an increasingly challenging world. A recent survey showed the widening learning gap for foundational skills which can also be attributed to schools remaining closed across the country during the pandemic and the need to address this is critical. Hence, we urge the government to focus on expanding access to education and technology, particularly in rural and underserved areas. The loss of learning is a stark reality and transcends the rural-urban divide in government schools. In the last budget, a slew of measures were announced for the Digital DESH, Digital University initiative, One-Class-One-channel through PM eVidya initiative etc, but we need to do a lot more if India has to become a truly digital hub of the world. The country is in need of skilled personnel at different levels and this demand can be met only by training students at the school level. The foundation and vision set by the government, through NEP will be vital in achieving these objectives of an effective and inclusive education system. Overall, we hope that budget gives the much-needed boost to the education sector to cope up challenges of hybrid learning in the current context."
-- Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School
The government is likely to set a realistic divestment target for FY24 between Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore, according to analysts. The government is looking at materialising IDBI Bank, Concor, IREDA, and WAPCOS stake sales in this fiscal.
"COVID pandemic created a societal consensus to prioritize and strengthen our healthcare sector. We hope a larger proportion would be instituted for healthcare. We also look forward to the digitization of the healthcare ecosystem to expand its reach and also increase transparency in the disbursement of grants and reimbursement. For not-for-profit hospitals, we are hoping for a good outcome from the budget in the form of taxation benefits and operating incentives. The budget could give a special focus on Research & Development by incentivising investment through CSR, to encourage more quality research, thereby fostering innovation. Overall, we are optimistic that the Union budget of 2023 can add further momentum for enhanced public-private partnership in healthcare."
-- Dr. Kaushik Murali, President Medical Administration, Quality And Education, Sankara Eye Foundation India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posed with a red 'bahi khata' ahead of presenting the Budget in Parliament today.
BSE Sensex opened in green, currently up by 437.32 points and trading at 59,987.22 ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24, to be tabled in the Parliament by Nirmala Sitharaman today.
KnowledgeHut upGrad founder and CEO Subramanyam Reddy said: "The upcoming FY23-24 budget is a much anticipated one, post two years of COVID-19. The centre is likely to target a nominal GDP growth of about 11% in this budget. The creation of a skilled talent pipeline is crucial if India is to hit this target. Multiple policy reforms are required from an education and up-skilling perspective to achieve this vision. In fact, the government can also adapt measures taken by German and Singapore governments. For instance, citizens in Singapore receive several government subsidies for acquiring skills in key areas like finance and technology. These can go up to 90% of the course fee. The government must start looking at technology skills as crucial for overall economic growth. Measures like these will not only encourage more employment for the youth but also contribute to the local and national economy."
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at the Finance Ministry ahead of a hectic day.
Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) has urged the Central government to double the income tax exemption limit to Rs 5 lakh to promote the economy's spending. Maximum income exempt from income tax stands at Rs 2.5 lakh at present.
"While 2022 has been a transformative year for the digital collectibles industry, with the increasing popularity of digital trading cards and virtual digital assets with proof of ownership using blockchain technology, the industry size rose to approximately $426 billion in 2022 worldwide. We also believe that blockchain technology will help India to rise considerably in rank amongst the nations to be the undisputed world leader in this space. We hope that the G20 presidency is also used to push innovation in blockchain technology with India at the forefront.
We welcomed the carve-outs made by the Ministry of Finance in June 2022 in the definition of virtual digital assets (VDAs) that was introduced in the last budget in February 2022, excluding (a) tokens whose transfer results in the transfer of ownership of the underlying tangible asset; (b) gift cards or vouchers; (c) mileage points, reward points or loyalty card, being a record given without direct monetary; and (d) subscription to websites or platforms or application. We sincerely also hope for a further revision in the definition of VDAs in the upcoming Finance Bill separating crypto-based tokens from non-crypto-based tokens and separate tax regimes for each. Our digital player cards are on a custom-made Rario blockchain, where we have no reliance on cryptocurrency whatsoever and they can be purchased only through fiat currency.”
-- Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder & CEO, Rario
Though the Indian economy is relatively in a bright spot globally, most trading partners in China and the west are bracing for slowdown and in some cases a recession.
Union Budget 2023 LIVE: The Economic Survey released on Tuesday pegged India's GDP growth at 7 per cent for FY23 and 6.5 per cent for FY24. India's GDP growth stood at 8.7 per cent in FY22, -6.6 per cent in FY21, 3.7 per cent in FY20, 6.5 per cent in FY19, 6.8 per cent in FY18 and 8.3 per cent in FY17 respectively.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 at 11 am in Parliament. Cabinet's budget meeting prior to the Parliament session today will take place at around 10:15 am.
“Annual budgetary exercise is the most anticipated regulatory update by the salaried individuals, the key contributors to the country’s tax revenue. It is expected that there will be a change in tax slabs or in terms of tax-related relief. As the working population is India's primary source of tax revenue, they are the target of the most expected regulatory changes from the Union Budget 2023.As it is expected that in the upcoming budget, some relaxations will be provided to the personal loan borrowers, we look forward to 35% of the Indian lending market as a lender. The salaried group also anticipates long-term benefits like healthcare, higher education, superannuation, and post-retirement benefits from the government in the upcoming budget. One of the most important demands the businesses have from the government for the next Budget is to further ease the financial burden for start-ups in the fintech industry. The industry also wants depreciation on the fixed assets used by fintech companies to save on taxes. The government should be helping smaller NBFCs and fintech companies, working on their product in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities with adequate co-lending limits, rates to develop the fintech industry and become fully digitalized. We hope that the 2023 budget will prioritize the policies and add to the fintech sector growth.”
-- Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO of Fibe
The centre is eyeing a fiscal deficit target in the range of 5.5 per cent to 6 per cent of nominal GDP in 2023-24.
Here's a look at the Centre's fiscal deficit over the years:
The Centre has allocated total $23.5 billion towards the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme across sectors like mobile phones, medical devices, telecom, pharma, IT hardware, specialty steel, and battery to name a few over the next 3-5 years.
Check out the status of the PLI schemes of the government so far:
|First year of revenue
|Scheme
|Implementation
|FY22
|Mobile PLI
|Delayed by an year
|FY23
|Medical devices
|Delayed by two years
|FY23
|Telecom
|Delayed by two years
|FY23
|Pharma
|Delayed by an year
|FY23
|IT Hardware
|Scheme reworked
|FY24
|Specialty Steel
|Delayed by an year
|FY24
|Battery
|Revenue target from 2025 only
