Union Budget 2023: Indian Institute of Millets Research to be supported as 'centre of excellence': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the Indian Institute of Millets Research in Hyderabad will be supported as the centre of excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level.

This comes as India is at the forefront of popularising millets, Sitharaman said during her Union Budget speech. The consumption of millets furthers nutrition, food security and welfare of the farmers, as per the FM.

"We are the largest producer and the second largest exporter of Shree Anna in the world. We grow several types of Shree Anna, such as Jowar, Raagi, Bajra, Ramdana, Cheena and Saama, among others. These have a number of health benefits and have been an integral part of our food for centuries," she said.

"I acknowledge with pride the huge service done by small farmers in contributing to the health of fellow citizens by growing these," the Finance Minister added.

Therefore, to make India a global hub for Shree Anna Research, the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad will be supported by the government as the centre of excellence for sharing best practices, research and technologies at the international level, Sitharaman noted.

The Finance Minister also announced that the agriculture credit target will be raised to Rs 20 lakh crore with a focus on animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries.

She also highlighted that the per capita income has more than doubled to Rs 1.97 lakh. "In these nine years, the Indian economy has increased in size from being the 10th to 5th largest in the world," she said.

Nirmala Sitharaman is delivering the Budget Speech 2023 in the Parliament.

Also Read: Budget 2023 LIVE updates: 33% rise in capex, Govt to set up Agri accelerator fund for agri startups

Also Read: Budget 2023 Speech LIVE: Capital investment outlay to be increased 33%, PM Awas Yojana enhanced by 66%