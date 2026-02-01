Union Budget 2026 placed strong emphasis on simplifying India’s tax framework, with the government rolling out a series of measures aimed at reducing compliance burden, litigation and procedural friction. The centrepiece of the reform is the Income Tax Act, 2025, which will come into force from April 1, 2026, replacing the 1961 law. The new Act sharply reduces the number of sections and introduces clearer drafting, while keeping tax rates unchanged.

Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: 'New speed to Make in India, sunrise sectors supported' says PM Modi on Sitharaman's 9th Budget speech

For individual taxpayers, income tax slabs under the new regime remain the same, with annual income up to ₹12 lakh effectively tax-free. Salaried taxpayers continue to benefit from a ₹75,000 standard deduction, pushing the effective exemption to ₹12.75 lakh. In a major relief, the government has extended the timeline for revising income tax returns to March 31, and taxpayers will be allowed to claim TDS refunds even if returns are filed after the due date.

The Budget also rationalised withholding taxes. TCS on overseas tour packages and LRS remittances for education and medical purposes has been cut to 2%, while TDS on manpower supply has been simplified to lower rates. For NRIs, PAN-based TDS will replace TAN for property transactions.

A one-time foreign asset disclosure window for small taxpayers, decriminalisation of procedural lapses, and alignment of buyback taxation with capital gains further underline the government’s shift towards trust-based, predictable taxation.



