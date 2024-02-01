Budget 2024: Average real income up by 50%, inflation moderated, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024 news: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday told the Parliament that the average real income of Indians has gone up by 50 per cent. The Union Finance Minister also noted that people's earnings have improved and they are living a much better life with great aspirations for the future.

She further added that inflation levels have been moderated due to good macroeconomic stability and robust investments. Sitharaman said that the Modi 2.0 government has provided transparent, accountable and people-centric trust-based administration.

Sitharaman mentioned that the government is focused on a "more comprehensive GDP-- governance, development and performance."

"There is macroeconomic stability, investments are robust, economy is doing well, people are doing well, with greater aspirations for future, average real income has increased by 50%, inflation is moderate, people are getting empowered to pursue their aspirations, there is effective and timely delivery of programmes and large projects," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also recounted that India was facing massive challenges in 2014, when the Narendra Modi government first took over. "When we assumed office in 2014, the country was facing enormous challenges. With 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' as its mantra, the government overcame those challenges,"

Sitharaman also talked about how the Indian economy weathered the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. She said that India overcame the curveballs thrown by the COVID-19 pandemic by creating foundations for self-reliant India or Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

She further mentioned that the Modi government provide free ration to 80 crore people during the pandemic and continues to do so. Nirmala Sitharaman furthermore said in her speech that with the coming of the goods and services tax (GST), all parts of the country are becoming a part of the India growth story.

The Union Finance Minister said that the strengthening of financial sector helped make savings, credit and investments more efficient, while adding all forms of infrastructure are being built in record time.

