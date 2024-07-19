scorecardresearch
Budget 2024 Expectations Live: Will FM give India's middle-class a tax breather this time?

Business Today TV | Updated Jul 23, 2024, 3:31 AM IST

Expectations are high for potential tax relief measures from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Anticipated announcements include an increase in the standard deduction, relief in income tax rates, and higher exemptions under Section 80C. Tax experts predict adjustments to income tax slab rates, which have not seen significant revisions in recent years. They suggest that the Finance Minister might introduce tax reductions in the first budget of the Modi 3.0 government.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the full budget for the current financial year on July 23. Expectations are running high as experts predict that Budget 2024 will aim to strike a balance by offering benefits to salaried employees, farmers, women, and the youth. The primary focus is likely to be on job creation and enhancing the rural economy. Additionally, significant announcements regarding infrastructure development, crucial for economic growth, are anticipated.

19 Jul 2024, 5:13:58 PM IST

Budget 2024 expectations: Healthcare worries

Given the rising healthcare costs, there is an expectation for an increase in the deduction limit for medical insurance premiums under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act of 1961.

19 Jul 2024, 5:12:43 PM IST

Budget 2024 expectations: The inflation pinch

Currently, salaried individuals can reduce their taxable income by ₹1.5 lakh annually under Section 80C. Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of ClearTax, emphasized the need to revise this limit, which has stayed the same since 2014 despite rising inflation.

19 Jul 2024, 5:12:14 PM IST

Budget 2024 expectations: Chorus grows loud for standard deduction limit tweak

The standard deduction, introduced at ₹40,000 in the 2018 budget and raised to ₹50,000 in 2019, has remained unchanged since. Ashish Aggarwal, Director at Acube Ventures, noted that, "The current deduction of ₹50,000 could moderately increase to ₹60,000 or possibly ₹70,000, which salaried employees would welcome as it lowers their taxable income."

19 Jul 2024, 5:11:35 PM IST

Budget 2024 expectations : Tax sops coming your way?

