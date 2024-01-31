Budget 2024 session starts today; Parliamentary Affairs Minister calls for cooperation from all parties

Interim Budget 2024: The Budget Session of Parliament, the last one for the current Lok Sabha, commences on Wednesday. President Droupadi Murmu will initiate the session with an address to a joint sitting. Meanwhile, the government has reached out to opposition parties, seeking their cooperation for smooth proceedings.

The President's address and the Interim Budget 2024, which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present on February 1, are the focal points. They are anticipated to provide insights into the ruling BJP's strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April-May.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has called for cooperation from all parties for the upcoming short session of the 17th Lok Sabha, set to conclude on February 9. The session's main agenda includes the President's Address, the presentation of the Interim Budget, and the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address with a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, the Congress party raised issues like the alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, the supposed misuse of investigative agencies, and the situation in Manipur. Congress leader K Suresh announced that the party plans to address unemployment, high inflation, agrarian distress, and the Manipur crisis during the session. Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay urged the finance minister to consider the pending dues to West Bengal from various central schemes in the Interim Budget, criticizing the necessity for a chief minister to protest for timely allocation of central dues to the state.

Samajwadi Party leader, ST Hassan, has called for measures to reinforce the Places of Worship Act. This Act safeguards the status of religious sites as they were on August 15, 1947, barring any conversion while preserving their religious identity. Hassan's appeal follows demands for the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi to be given to the Hindu community.

After an all-party assembly, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi termed the meeting as 'very cordial'. He stated the government's willingness to discuss all issues during the short session.

Congress Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, representing Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge, raised concerns over the attack on the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi in Assam and the state government's restrictions. Tiwari accused the government of an 'unwritten dictatorship', misusing probe agencies to target opposition leaders like Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad.

The issues were raised post consultation with opposition parties. Leaders including NCP President Sharad Pawar, JD(U)'s Ram Nath Thakur and TDP's Jayadev Galla attended the meeting at Parliament House.

Despite Parliament passing only an interim budget for the remaining tenure, the minister might propose measures to appeal to various voting groups, highlighting future government actions if reelected. Former Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had proposed tax benefits and welfare measures in the 2019 interim budget before elections, resulting in the government retaining power with a stronger mandate.

(With PTI inputs)

