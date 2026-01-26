Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
union budget
Budget 2026: Economic Survey schedule, key dates, how to watch Budget speech live- details here

Budget 2026: Economic Survey schedule, key dates, how to watch Budget speech live- details here

Union Budget 2026: With the Budget Session set to begin later this month, here is a complete guide to key dates, the Economic Survey timeline and where to watch the Budget presentation live

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jan 26, 2026 3:16 PM IST
Budget 2026: Economic Survey schedule, key dates, how to watch Budget speech live- details hereBudget 2026: Key dates, Economic Survey schedule and how to watch the Budget live online

As India prepares for the Union Budget 2026, focus is firmly on the sequence of key events leading up to the country’s most important annual fiscal exercise, including the Economic Survey and the Budget Session of Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11 am. This will be her ninth consecutive Union Budget, making her the only finance minister to present nine Budgets in a row.

Advertisement

The Union Budget will be presented during the Budget Session of Parliament, which will be held in two phases between January 28 and April 2, 2026.

Budget 2026: Key dates to remember

January 28, 2026: Budget Session begins with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses of Parliament

January 29, 2026: Parliament scheduled to meet, as per the provisional Lok Sabha calendar

January 30, 2026: Economic Survey 2026 expected to be tabled in Parliament

February 1, 2026: Union Budget 2026 presentation at 11 am in the Lok Sabha

February 13, 2026: First half of the Budget Session concludes

March 9, 2026: Second half of the Budget Session begins

April 2, 2026: Budget Session concludes; Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourn sine die

Advertisement

Economic Survey 2026: Schedule and significance

The Economic Survey 2026 is expected to be presented in Parliament on January 30, under the guidance of Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. The Survey reviews India’s economic performance over the past year, analyses major sectors, flags challenges and risks, and outlines policy priorities. It serves as a crucial background document for the Union Budget and helps frame the government’s fiscal and reform agenda.

How to watch Budget 2026 and Economic Survey live

The Union Budget presentation and the Economic Survey will be telecast live across multiple platforms:

  • Sansad TV and Doordarshan will provide live television coverage
  • Live streaming will be available on the official Union Budget website, indiabudget.gov.in
  • Government YouTube channels and major news platforms will also stream the proceedings live

Union Budget 2026 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her record 9th Union Budget on February 1, amid rising expectations from taxpayers and fresh global uncertainties. Renewed concerns over potential Trump-era tariff policies and their impact on Indian exports and growth add an external risk factor the Budget will have to navigate.
Track live Budget updates, breaking news, expert opinions and in-depth analysis only on BusinessToday.in
Published on: Jan 26, 2026 3:16 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel
Post a comment0

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today