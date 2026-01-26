Budget 2026: Economic Survey schedule, key dates, how to watch Budget speech live- details here

As India prepares for the Union Budget 2026, focus is firmly on the sequence of key events leading up to the country’s most important annual fiscal exercise, including the Economic Survey and the Budget Session of Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget for the financial year 2026–27 in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at 11 am. This will be her ninth consecutive Union Budget, making her the only finance minister to present nine Budgets in a row.

The Union Budget will be presented during the Budget Session of Parliament, which will be held in two phases between January 28 and April 2, 2026.

Budget 2026: Key dates to remember

January 28, 2026: Budget Session begins with a joint address by President Droupadi Murmu to both Houses of Parliament

January 29, 2026: Parliament scheduled to meet, as per the provisional Lok Sabha calendar

January 30, 2026: Economic Survey 2026 expected to be tabled in Parliament

February 1, 2026: Union Budget 2026 presentation at 11 am in the Lok Sabha

February 13, 2026: First half of the Budget Session concludes

March 9, 2026: Second half of the Budget Session begins

April 2, 2026: Budget Session concludes; Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourn sine die

Economic Survey 2026: Schedule and significance

The Economic Survey 2026 is expected to be presented in Parliament on January 30, under the guidance of Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. The Survey reviews India’s economic performance over the past year, analyses major sectors, flags challenges and risks, and outlines policy priorities. It serves as a crucial background document for the Union Budget and helps frame the government’s fiscal and reform agenda.

How to watch Budget 2026 and Economic Survey live

The Union Budget presentation and the Economic Survey will be telecast live across multiple platforms: