Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her Union Budget 2026 speech, underscored the government's commitment to nurturing India's burgeoning creative sector.

Addressing the nation, she stated, "India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector is a growing industry, projected to require 2 million professionals by 2030. I propose to support the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai in setting up AVGC Content Creator Labs in 15,000 secondary schools and 500 colleges."

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This strategic initiative signals a pivotal moment for what is increasingly being recognised as India's 'Orange Economy'.

What is India's 'Orange Economy'

The 'Orange Economy' refers to the collective wealth-generating potential of creative industries. It encompasses sectors where creativity, skill, and talent are the primary inputs for goods and services. Beyond the direct economic benefits, it fosters innovation, cultural expression, and social cohesion. It includes a broad spectrum of activities such as performing arts, visual arts, music, publishing, film, television, radio, fashion, design, advertising, architecture, and, more importantly for India's recent focus, the AVGC sector.

In India, the Orange Economy has been experiencing a robust and dynamic period of growth, driven by a young demographic, increasing digital penetration, and a rich cultural heritage, providing a fertile ground for creative expression.

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The AVGC sector, in particular, has emerged as a powerhouse. India is not only a significant consumer market for gaming and animated content but has also become a global hub for animation and VFX outsourcing, catering to international productions.

The Finance Minister's announcement directly addresses a critical challenge within this burgeoning economy: the skill gap.

By establishing AVGC Content Creator Labs in thousands of schools and colleges, the government aims to create a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to meet the projected demand for 2 million professionals by 2030.

This investment in foundational creative education is expected to democratise access to these high-growth industries, fostering talent from diverse backgrounds and geographical locations.

The Union Budget 2026's focus on the AVGC sector through educational infrastructure is a clear recognition of the Orange Economy's potential to be a significant contributor to India's GDP and employment generation.

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It signals a calculated shift towards valuing and investing in creativity as a key economic driver, positioning India not just as a consumer but as a global leader in creative content and innovation. This push is set to unleash a new wave of creativity, empowering a generation of content creators and solidifying India's place on the global creative map.