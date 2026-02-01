Union Budget 2026 A–Z glossary: From AI Mission to zero-friction tax closure; Key bets inside Sitharaman’s plan

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented a budget that leans on infrastructure expansion, a sharper domestic manufacturing push, easier tax compliance, a clearer AI and digital infrastructure strategy and a steady fiscal roadmap.

The government expects the economy to grow around 7% in the coming year while keeping the fiscal deficit at 4.3%. The document is framed around the government’s three Kartavya philosophy, which places growth, competitiveness and inclusion at the centre of policy.

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If the Budget feels like a maze of schemes, reforms and committees, one easy way to decode it is to treat it like a glossary.

Here’s the Budget 2026-27 A-Z, a quick, clean guide to what the government is signalling across technology, finance, jobs, manufacturing, tourism, exports and governance.

A: AI Mission (Tech)

The Budget sharpens India’s intent to make artificial intelligence a mainstream economic tool, with an emphasis on scaling AI across sectors as part of the wider digital infrastructure narrative.

B: Banking for Viksit Bharat (Finance)

A proposed high-level committee is expected to steer the next phase of banking reforms, aligning the financial sector with the “Viksit Bharat” ambition and future-ready credit systems.

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C: Champion SMEs (MSME/Jobs)

A ₹10,000 crore plan has been outlined to create stronger, globally competitive small businesses, signalling a sharper push on scale, productivity, and job creation through MSMEs.

D: Digital knowledge grid (Tourism/Tech)

Tourism gets a tech upgrade pitch through a digital knowledge grid designed to strengthen how destinations are planned, managed and improved using data-backed systems.

E: Education to Employment and Enterprise (Jobs/Education)

The Budget proposes a Standing Committee to build tighter linkages between learning, skilling and services-sector jobs, reinforcing the education-to-income pipeline as a growth priority.

F: Foreign investment rules review (Finance)

The government plans to review FEMA non-debt instruments rules to make foreign investment smoother, indicating an intent to reduce friction in the investment framework.

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G: Growth connectors (Infra)

Seven high-speed rail corridors are planned to connect major cities faster, underlining infrastructure as the Budget’s core growth engine and a multiplier for jobs and productivity.

H: Health tourism hubs (Health/Tourism)

Five regional hubs are proposed to boost medical value tourism, with the idea of positioning India as a high-volume, high-quality destination for healthcare-linked travel.

I: Integrated textile programme (Manufacturing)

Textiles get a structured five-part programme focused on scale, jobs and domestic growth, placing manufacturing depth and industrial competitiveness on the Budget’s front page.

J: Jamnagar WHO medicine centre (Health)

The Budget proposes an upgrade of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, strengthening India’s effort to scale traditional medicine with global credibility.

K: Kartavya (Governance)

The document frames the government’s direction through the three Kartavya philosophy, anchoring the Budget around growth, competitiveness and inclusion.

L: Legacy industrial clusters (Industry)

A revival plan for 200 older industrial clusters in FY27 signals a push to unlock idle capacity, improve productivity and create jobs in established manufacturing zones.

M: Municipal bonds (Urban finance)

A ₹100 crore incentive has been proposed for municipal bond issuances above ₹1,000 crore, indicating a nudge for cities to deepen market-linked urban financing.

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N: National Quantum Mission (Deep tech)

Quantum technology is flagged as a high-priority national capability, reinforcing India’s push to invest early in frontier sectors that shape future competitiveness.

O: Orange economy (Creative economy)

The Budget includes support for creative industries through content labs across 15,000 schools, suggesting the creative economy is being treated as a talent pipeline, not just a soft sector.

P: Portfolio investment for PROI/PIOs (Markets)

People resident outside India have been allowed to invest in listed Indian equities, widening participation and potentially broadening long-term ownership in domestic markets.

Q: Quality control orders (Regulation)

Quality-led reforms are listed as part of the “reform express” journey, pointing to standards and compliance as a key competitiveness tool for the Indian industry.

R: Research, Development and Innovation Fund (Innovation)

RDI support is positioned as a core pillar of tech-led growth, reinforcing the push to convert research into industrial and economic outcomes.

S: Services sector push (Jobs/Growth)

The Budget renews focus on the services sector as India’s next big employment engine, aligning with the broader intent to create more formal, scalable job pathways.

T: TReDS (MSME/Payments)

TReDS is set to become the transaction platform for CPSE purchases from MSMEs, a move aimed at improving payment discipline and strengthening MSME cash flows.

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U: University townships (Education/Infra)

Five university townships are proposed near major industrial logistics centres, linking education infrastructure with employment ecosystems and industrial demand.

V: Viksit Bharat (National vision)

The Budget repeatedly anchors initiatives to the “developed India by 2047” goal, keeping the long-term national vision as the backbone of policy messaging.

W: WHO-linked traditional medicine upgrade (Health)

Ayush pharmacies, labs and WHO-linked traditional medicine facilities get an upgrade push, positioning traditional medicine as both a healthcare capacity and a global soft-power lane.

X: eXports via e-commerce (Trade)

The courier export value cap has been removed to help small sellers ship globally, signalling a strong push to make exports easier for startups, artisans and small businesses.

Y: Youth workforce reality (Jobs/Demographics)

The Budget flags India’s youth scale and the need for clearer job pathways, reinforcing the Yuva Shakti theme as central to economic planning.

Z: Zero-friction dispute closure (Ease of living)

Taxpayers will be able to close disputes by paying an extra amount instead of penalty, positioning dispute resolution as a smoother, less adversarial process.