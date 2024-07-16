FAME-III scheme to be implemented soon, not included in upcoming Budget: HD Kumaraswamy

The FAME-III (faster adoption for manufacturing of hybrid and electric vehicles) scheme will be implemented soon, and is unlikely to be included in the upcoming Budget, H D Kumaraswamy, Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel told reporters on Wednesday at the sidelines of an industry event.



While Kumaraswamy didn’t reveal the timeline for the implementation of scheme, he informed that all seven ministries have sent in recommendation for the implementation of FAME-III scheme. “The scheme is in the final stages,” said the minister.



The FAME-I scheme was introduced in 2015 until 2019 with a total outlay of Rs 895 crore. The scheme was extended as FAME-II till March 31, 2024 with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore. Amidst growing anticipation of an extension of FAME-II scheme, the government in March this year introduced the EMPS (Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024) with an outlay of Rs 500 crore until July 31, 2024. FAME-III, once implemented, will replace the EMPS scheme.



Meanwhile, Kumaraswamy also introduced a vision plan for India for 2024 to 2047, which will include skilling. “That mission plan will also spell out specific recommendations and details of how to make our workforce with the skills and capability requirements of this very dynamic automobile sector. Further, government is also collaborating with various institutes and bodies such as automotive skill, development consent, to develop certification programs focused on standardising job roles and training of trainers,” says Kumaraswamy.



Related Articles