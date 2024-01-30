Interim Budget 2024: What effect can it have on the existing tax deducted at source rates?

In recent years, discussions surrounding the TDS rates on income from Security Receipts (SRs) issued by Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) have garnered increased attention within the financial landscape. The Finance Bill of 2016 introduced TDS rates of 25% for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and 30% for other resident entities, aiming to balance revenue considerations. However, ARCs argue that a reconsideration of these rates is not just an appeal for relief but a strategic move that can profoundly impact the industry and contribute to broader economic revitalization. As we approach the Union Budget, industry experts anticipate a thoughtful reassessment of TDS rates to align with the growth objectives of the country.

Stimulating Investment in Distressed Assets:

At the heart of India's financial ecosystem, ARCs play a pivotal role in rejuvenating the economy by acquiring and resolving NPAs. However, the current TDS rates of 30% pose a substantial hurdle, affecting the attractiveness of investments in SRs. A reduction to a more competitive 10% would significantly enhance the appeal of these instruments, acting as a powerful stimulus for increased participation in the distressed assets market.

This move is not merely about reducing financial burdens but creating an environment that encourages responsible investing, thereby fostering economic growth. A thriving distressed assets market can expedite the resolution of NPAs, contributing to a healthier financial system.

Attracting a Diverse Investor Base:

The diversity of investors is crucial for the resilience and vibrancy of any financial market. By reducing TDS rates on SRs, the government has an opportunity to attract a broader spectrum of investors, including financial institutions and companies. Aligning TDS rates with the Maximum Marginal Rate (MMR) applicable to these entities (22.5%) aligns with the principles of equitable taxation.

This shift could incentivize responsible investing, encouraging a more diverse and vibrant marketplace. It is not just a matter of reducing tax rates; it's about creating an environment that fosters confidence among investors, both domestic and international.

Alleviating Financial Pressures on ARCs:

The current TDS rates of 30% impose a significant financial burden on investors, necessitating the complex process of seeking tax refunds. This hurdle not only drains resources but also hampers the efficiency of operations. A reduction would not only alleviate this financial strain but also catalyze the flow of funds, allowing ARCs to focus on their primary objective—swiftly resolving NPAs.

The liquidity injection resulting from lower TDS rates can have a cascading effect, stimulating economic activity and enhancing the financial position of banks and financial institutions. This is not just about supporting ARCs; it's about fortifying the backbone of the financial sector.

Streamlining Tax Processes for Greater Efficiency:

A more reasonable TDS rate is not just about reducing the financial burden; it's about simplifying tax compliance for both ARCs and investors. The existing TDS procedure can be perceived as somewhat intricate, often involving a considerable amount of paperwork and administrative procedures to facilitate refund requests. A streamlined process contributes to a more transparent and efficient financial ecosystem, allowing market participants to focus on value creation rather than bureaucratic intricacies.

What impact would it bring in the industry?

Reducing the TDS rate could serve as a catalyst for heightened investor interest in the SRs of ARCs. This strategic move would render investments in SRs of ARCs more appealing, thereby creating a conducive environment for potential investors to commit their funds to ARCs. Ultimately, this move is expected to facilitate the cleaning of banks' and other financial institutions' books from NPAs.

A reduction in TDS rates on ARCs’ SRs is not just an industry appeal but a strategic move with the potential to stimulate economic growth, encourage responsible investing, and streamline financial processes. As we look ahead to the Union Budget, stakeholders are optimistic that it will reflect a forward-looking vision, fostering an environment conducive to financial resilience, innovation, and long-term prosperity for the nation. It's not merely about reducing tax rates; it's about unlocking the full potential of India's financial ecosystem.

Views are personal. The author is COO, Omkara ARC