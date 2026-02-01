Maharashtra politics: 'Absolutely baseless, lack any truth,' says Praful Patel on reports of him becoming NCP president

As Parliament buzzed with policy announcements during the Union Budget 2026 presentation on Sunday, political circles were simultaneously abuzz with speculation over leadership changes within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Amid the heightened political activity, NCP working president Praful Patel stepped in to firmly dismiss reports suggesting he had been appointed the party’s national president.

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Taking to X (previously Twitter), Patel categorically rejected the claims. “I have noted a few reports circulating in the media regarding my appointment as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party. I wish to state with absolute clarity that these reports are totally baseless and lack any truth,” he said.

Patel stressed that the NCP follows a democratic and consultative process for leadership decisions. “A decision of this magnitude will only be made after consulting senior leadership, MLAs, party office-bearers and respecting the collective will of party members,” he added, underlining that no such process had taken place.

The clarification came after remarks made by Union Minister Piyush Goyal in an interview to PTI, which triggered the speculation. Goyal later issued a public apology, admitting the information he relied on was incorrect.

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“A senior journalist had given me incorrect information that Praful Patel had been elected as NCP president. Without verifying it, I made statements to the media. I regret the misleading information,” Goyal said, clarifying that the party continues to function under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

Adding to the conversation, Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare told PTI that the party would follow due procedure before taking any decision on leadership. “The sentiments of party workers, office-bearers and leaders will be taken into consideration,” he said.

The leadership debate also drew sharp political commentary. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray weighed in, arguing that the NCP’s leadership should reflect its regional identity. “A party rooted in Marathi soil must be led by someone who reflects that identity,” Thackeray said in a post, a remark widely seen as a veiled dig at Patel.

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The speculation follows a period of uncertainty within the NCP after the tragic death of party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28. As Budget 2026 sets the tone for governance, political recalibration within Maharashtra’s parties appears far from settled.