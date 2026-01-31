'Will support any decision by NCP': Fadnavis assures support ahead of Sunetra Pawar's oath-taking

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis affirmed the Mahayuti alliance’s commitment to supporting the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the wake of Ajit Pawar’s passing, stating that the alliance will back any decision taken regarding the Deputy Chief Minister’s post. His assurance comes as Sunetra Pawar, the widow of Ajit Pawar, is expected to take oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Fadnavis addressed the political developments on Friday, underscoring the alliance’s position. "The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will take whatever decision it deems fit for the post of Deputy Chief Minister, and the government and the BJP will support that decision," he told reporters following discussions with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

He reiterated his commitment to the Pawar family and the NCP during this transition. "I can only say that we stand firmly with Ajit Dada’s family and the NCP," Fadnavis added, highlighting the solidarity within the ruling coalition.

Responding to queries on the formal nomination process, Fadnavis explained that NCP leaders had held meetings with him to assess available options for the Deputy Chief Minister’s appointment.

According to NCP sources, Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and wife of late Ajit Pawar, will take oath as Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday at 5 pm. The sources also said that she has accepted the proposal for her elevation and will continue to hold the Excise and Sports portfolios in the state government.

Advertisement

It was further indicated by NCP sources that the Finance portfolio will remain with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for now, as the budget session is scheduled for March and will be handed over to the NCP at a later stage.

Fadnavis commented on the upcoming state budget, a responsibility formerly held by Ajit Pawar, noting, "I will personally oversee the remaining procedures, and a decision on the next steps will be taken in due course."

Ajit Pawar’s funeral was attended by several senior leaders and dignitaries, as his last rites were performed with full state honours in Baramati. The aircraft carrying him had crashed near Baramati airport, resulting in the loss of all five individuals on board.