Sunetra Pawar becomes Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy CM, takes oath amid chants for Ajit Pawar 

In a historic first for Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as the state's Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, becoming the first woman to hold the post. The emotionally charged ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai saw chants of "Ajit Dada Amar Rahein" echo through the venue, paying tribute to her late husband, Ajit Pawar, who died in an air crash in Baramati on January 28.

The oath of office and secrecy was administered in Marathi by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, and senior leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

She has been allotted key portfolios, including State Excise, Sports and Youth Welfare, and Minorities Development and Auqaf departments. The crucial Planning and Finance portfolios, which were earlier handled by Ajit Pawar, will now be handled by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Earlier in the day, the NCP’s legislature party formally elected Sunetra Pawar as its leader during a meeting in Mumbai. The proposal to elevate her was supported by party working president Praful Patel and state president Sunil Tatkare, following discussions at Vidhan Bhavan.

“Our legislature party members will meet at 2 pm today. The Group leader will be elected. We hope that, keeping in mind the sentiments of people, Sunetra Pawar will be elected as the leader,” Tatkare had told reporters ahead of the meeting. He later confirmed that the decision had been taken collectively by NCP MLAs, MPs, and senior leaders.

Sunetra Pawar, known for her advocacy in sustainable development, environmental conservation, and rural empowerment, will now step down from her current position as a Rajya Sabha member in light of her new role.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her in a post on X (formally twitter), and wrote, “Best wishes to Sunetra Pawar Ji as she begins her tenure as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the first woman to hold this responsibility. I am confident she will work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of the state and fulfil the vision of the late Ajitdada Pawar.”

Her elevation marks a pivotal moment in Maharashtra’s political landscape, as she carries forward the legacy of her husband and assumes a leadership role in the state government at a crucial juncture.